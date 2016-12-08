Rick Steves announces $2 million gift to support new Edmonds Waterfront Center

Edmonds-based European travel expert Rick Steves has pledged $2 million to support construction of the new Edmonds Waterfront Center planned through a partnership with the Edmonds Senior Center and the City of Edmonds.

Steves made the announcement at an event hosted at his home Wednesday night. During the event, he also pledged a third $1 million in support if the campaign can raise $1 million in matching gifts from the community.

Steves in 2015 pledged $500,000 toward the fundraising campaign.

“We are thrilled to receive this transformational pledge”, said Farrell Fleming, Executive Director of the Edmonds Senior Center. “This $2 million gift brings us to $5 million raised toward our $11 million goal.”

The Edmonds Senior Center currently serves approximately 4,000 seniors annually with a broad range of programs and activities at its waterfront location at 220 Railroad Ave. According to the senior center announcement, the new 26,000-square-foot Edmonds Waterfront Center will be built on the same site but will operate as a multi-generational activity center and will serve a much larger demographic in an expanded time-frame.

“I love Edmonds,” Steves said. “I am pleased to be part of this exciting effort to make our community stronger through this multi-generational center. A telling measure of the caliber of a society is how the people in that society care for their seniors.”

According to the senior center announcement, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. most of the programs will be aimed at seniors and organized by the senior center. From 4-10 p.m. programs for all ages will be offered by the City of Edmonds’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services departmen.

The plan also includes beach restoration and improved access to the site located along the Edmonds waterfront.