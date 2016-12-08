Rick Steves announces $2 million gift to support new Edmonds Waterfront Center

Edmonds-based European travel expert Rick Steves has pledged $2 million to support construction of the new Edmonds Waterfront Center planned through a partnership with the Edmonds Senior Center and the City of Edmonds.
Steves made the announcement at an event hosted at his home Wednesday night. During the event, he also pledged a third $1 million in support if the campaign can raise $1 million in matching gifts from the community.
Steves in 2015 pledged $500,000 toward the fundraising campaign.
“We are thrilled to receive this transformational pledge”, said Farrell Fleming, Executive Director of the Edmonds Senior Center. “This $2 million gift brings us to $5 million raised toward our $11 million goal.”
The Edmonds Senior Center currently serves approximately 4,000 seniors annually with a broad range of programs and activities at its waterfront location at 220 Railroad Ave. According to the senior center announcement, the new 26,000-square-foot Edmonds Waterfront Center will be built on the same site but will operate as a multi-generational activity center and will serve a much larger demographic in an expanded time-frame.
“I love Edmonds,” Steves said. “I am pleased to be part of this exciting effort to make our community stronger through this multi-generational center. A telling measure of the caliber of a society is how the people in that society care for their seniors.”
According to the senior center announcement, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. most of the programs will be aimed at seniors and organized by the senior center. From 4-10 p.m. programs for all ages will be offered by the City of Edmonds’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services departmen.
The plan also includes beach restoration and improved access to the site located along the Edmonds waterfront.
How does one contribute money towards the campaign? And how can it be marked towards Steves’ matching campaign dollars?
I would contact the senior center Executive Director Farrell Fleming, execdirector@scscedmonds.org
or (425) 501-8746
Contact Daniel Johnson, Capital Campaign Director
danielrjohnson4@gmail.com or 206-293-4823
As an Edmonds resident and an Edmonds Waterfront Center Boardmember I am overwhelmed by Rick’s generosity. The multi-generational aspect of the new center will be a wonderful addition to Edmonds.
Maybe you can match it?
Amazing Contribution and, Gift to Our Great City- Edmonds!
Resident and Community Activism, Is So Welcome!
Keep this Project Moving Forward-
Thanks, Rick. You are a perfect example of thinking globally and acting locally.
Thank you for your generosity and vision, Mr. Steves! What a perfect role model in our current confusing world.
Just what we need, a gentrified waterfront
Maybe My Edmonds news can help provide a link for matching donations to help this along. And Thank You Rick for helping our local community as well as your world wide work to help everyone.
As mentioned earlier, best way to donate is to contact Daniel Johnson, Capital Campaign Director
danielrjohnson4@gmail.com or 206-293-4823. Not sure if they have a way to donate online but if I hear of one, I’ll let you know.
Thank you Rick for your kind hearted and most generous contribution to this very worthy project that will benefit our citizens for a long time to come. I hope that there are other donors that can match your generosity. Edmonds is a surprising place for ideas and growth and recognition of its needs that when needed a number of people contribute money to further the plans that make us who and what we are, in this wonderful place we are so lucky to be a part of.
Many thanks,
Ingrid Wolsk
The Beacon lists mailing address to send in donation; to whom should our check be made out?
Candace and Roger BelAir
Checks should be made out the Edmonds Senior Center and mailed to PO Box 717, Edmonds, WA 98020. The donate button is live on the senior center website too and you can donate with a PayPal account or credit/debit card. The donation link at the bottom of this page: http://edmondssc.org/ewc/index.htm