Scene in Edmonds: Air show

1 of 5
From Bill Anderson, who notes he ran into several birder/bird photography friends Tuesday afternoon at the Edmonds Fishing Pier, where the eagles were putting on quite a show while they hunted for fish during the very high morning tide. “One eagle dived just a few feet off the fishing pier. I didn’t get any shots of the dive, but I got some as it flew south past the pier to eat its prey on the breakwater of the marina.” The complete series and narrative can be seen here.
Stunning! Thank you Bill!
Nice shots Bill!
WOW! Brilliant photography! Beautiful Eagles! Thank you, Bill…