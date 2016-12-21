Scene in Edmonds: Air show

1 of 5

From Bill Anderson, who notes he ran into several birder/bird photography friends Tuesday afternoon at the Edmonds Fishing Pier, where the eagles were putting on quite a show while they hunted for fish during the very high morning tide. “One eagle dived just a few feet off the fishing pier. I didn’t get any shots of the dive, but I got some as it flew south past the pier to eat its prey on the breakwater of the marina.” The complete series and narrative can be seen here.