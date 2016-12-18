Photos Scene in Edmonds: Feeding time December 18, 2016 577 2 From photographer Bill Anderson: “I have been taking the hummingbird feeders on my back deck inside for the night to keep them from freezing. The hummers flock to the feeders not long after I put them back out in the morning. Three hummers have been fighting over the feeders during this recent cold snap.” More photos can be seen here. Share this:Tweet
This morning Dexter, the male Anna’s hummingbird who has claimed my two feeders, was quite literally in my face as I set them out. He buzzed around my head as soon as I was out on the back deck and immediately perched on the feeder after I hung it up, even though my hand was still on it.
Great photo! We have both Rufous and Anna’s at our house, and they will hover in front of the kitchen windows staring at me until I bring the feeders out. They are so fun to watch!