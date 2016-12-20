Scene in Edmonds: Postcard perfect snowfall

From Maryann Stigen: Photos taken during the recent Edmonds late-night snowfall.
From Maryann Stigen: Photos taken during the recent Edmonds late-night snowfall

10 COMMENTS

  4. These are great!
    I wouldn’t mind getting a copy of the first one. Is that possible, do you think?
    If so, please contact me on facebook!

    Happy Holidays!!

    • Hi Denise!

      I can send you a digital copy to your email for $12.00, which you are free to do with as you please. If you are interested in this, please send me an email at maryann.mcginnis@gmail.com so that I know where to send the photo. Thanks so much for your interest and kind words!

  5. Wonderful photos. The first one would make a great “official” Edmonds greeting card. Then, sell them and raise money to fix the sidewalks!

