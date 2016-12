1 of 3

Puget Sound Rockfish are protected under rulings from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, so when an angler pulled up a beautiful 18-inch specimen Wednesday on the Edmonds Fishing Pier he only had a few minutes to show it off before returning it to the water.

“He sure is pretty, but it’s important to get him back into the water right away,” he remarked.

Learn more about rockfish conservation here.

— Photos by Larry Vogel