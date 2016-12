Salish Sea Brewing Company on Dayton Street is expanding into the former Segway of Edmonds space. According to Salish Sea bar manager Pete Wilson, the expansion includes room for a new kitchen, and builds on the brewing business that opened in 2013 and took over a neighboring gelato space in 2015. Beer lovers are invited to come by and see the business as it expands and continues to “keep it clean, get back to basics, listen to our customers, provide a positive experience, and make good beer.”