Senior Center cookie delivery caps week of giving back for Fit4Mom Edmonds

1 of 4

Members of Fit4Mom Edmonds stroller fitness group and their toddlers delivered some sweet treats to the Edmonds Senior Center Friday as a way to finish off a week of giving back to Edmonds.

According to Heather Alschuler, owner of Fit4Mom Edmonds, on Monday, each mom in a Fit4Mom fitness class brought in canned food, using the cans as weights during class and then donating it.

On Wednesday, Fit4Mom Edmonds dropped off thousands of dollars worth of gifts and donations to College Place Elementary School, Alschuler said. The moms and their families had adopted two large local families who are in need of help this holiday season. They provided gifts chosen specifically for each family member: clothes, jackets and essentials, as well as gift cards and certificates for groceries and other needs and wishes.

To finish off the week, on Thursday evening group members gathered to bake cookies that were then delivered Friday to the Edmonds Senior Center.