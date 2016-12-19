Show us your Christmas lights: Edmonds Marina

From Denise Meade, photos of lighted boats at the Edmonds Marina. Have photos of holiday lights you’d like to share? Email myedmondsnews@gmail.com.

  2. Love the reflections on the water! I was down there the night the Argosy holiday ship came through and got some of the lighted boats in the Marina…yours are better than mine!

