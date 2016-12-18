Sound Transit Citizen Oversight Panel seeks new member

The Sound Transit Citizen Oversight Panel (COP) is a 15-member advisory committee of citizen volunteers appointed by the Sound Transit Board to monitor and report on Sound Transit’s performance in delivering on its commitments. The COP is charged with an annual review of Sound Transit’s performance and financial plan, and provides reports and recommendations to the Board.

Candidate qualifications include:

Being a registered voter within the Sound Transit District;

Residing and/or work in Snohomish County within the Sound Transit District boundary (click here to check if you live within the boundaries);

Having experience/skills in one or more areas of expertise related to the panel’s responsibilities-business and finance management, engineering, large projects construction management, public facilities and service, government processes, and public policy development or review; and

Being able to attend meetings twice each month during normal business hours.

For more information on this opportunity, or to obtain an application, contact Jane Emerson, Sound Transit Board Coordinator at 206-398-5225.