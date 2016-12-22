South Snohomish County cold weather shelter activated for Friday-Sunday

The South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter Network has been activated and will be open Friday, Dec. 23-Sunday, Dec. 25 for all individuals requiring overnight emergency shelter due to anticipated overnight freezing weather.

In addition, the network, in collaboration with the City of Lynnwood, will be opening a warming hut on Christmas Day — Sunday, Dec. 25 — from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W.

The shelter network is open to families, women and men. Evening and morning meals will be provided. For those who are in need of overnight sheltering, please meet at Lynnwood City Hall – 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood no later than 7 p.m. Individuals will be shuttled to a local shelter. A second meeting location is at the bus stop near Trader Joe’s parking lot on Hwy 99 and 196th Street Southwest; individuals should be there no later than 7:05 p.m.