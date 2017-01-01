Survival comedy show coming Saturdays in early 2017

Saturday nights from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11, join Unexpected Productions at the Black Box Theatre as improvisers enter the ultimate game of improv comedy.

Each week, “impro-ivors” who survive the previous round face audience-inspired challenges leading to tribal council and impending elimination. Who will be the ultimate “impro-vivor”?

Click here for ticket and show information.

The shows begin at 8 p.m. at the Edmonds Community College Black Box Theatre near Mukilteo Hall, 20000 68th Ave. W in Lynnwood.