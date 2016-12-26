Tips from Edmonds Goodwill to maximize end-of-year donations

The simple act of cleaning out your closets and donating to the Edmonds Goodwill store will help the organization help others with free job training and education programs.

“Goodwill is so appreciative of our many donors in the community,” said Arie Mahler, Donations Manger for Seattle Goodwill. “There are some small step that can make a big difference in increasing donation value – such as using a rubber band to keep all the pieces of a puzzle together so none of the pieces are missing. “

Use these helpful tips and techniques to help bring the most value to your donations:

-To keep pairs of shoes together, please tie them together by the laces or rubber band them together.

-Rubber band or tape together boxes of games or puzzles.

-Bag up clothing and linens to separate from other items.

-Tape remotes to electronic devices. Tape a note to the electronic device indicating if it fully works.

-Box or bag like items together such as putting all the clothes together or all the dishes together in one container.

-For fragile items, please wrap them in paper and put them in a box and marked it “fragile.”

-For furniture that needs assembly put all fasteners in a plastic bag and attach it to the furniture.

As part of the E-Cycle Washington program, Goodwill collects televisions, computer monitors, desktop computers and laptops free of charge. Items donated in good working condition will be thoroughly evaluated, and any existing data will be erased using certified technology tools. Items that can’t be sold will be recycled in accordance with E-Cycle Washington’s guidelines, which ensure that toxic materials stay out of our landfills.

Store revenues fund Goodwill’s free job training and education programs, which can lead to employment and fresh starts for people without jobs. Goodwill provides career services that anyone can use to improve their chances of getting hired, including assistance in writing a resume, job interview practice and access to job leads.

The Edmonds Goodwill store is located at 10117 Edmonds Way.