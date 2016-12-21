Update: Nama’s Candy now closed

When Nama’s Candy owner Pat McKee announced earlier this month that he was retiring and closing his Edmonds store, his plan was to stay open through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
But due to the unexpectedly brisk business since the news was announced, McKee said that Nama’s had to shut down four days early — on Dec. 20.
“I thought we could make it to Saturday,” an emotional McKee said Tuesday. “Overwhelming support has emptied the store. Nama’s has nothing left to sell.
“I am overwhelmed by, and grateful for, the love and support from the community,” McKee added. “I thank every customer and wish them the very best.”
I’m really sorry to see this store close. It was always part of the charm of Edmonds and I’d bring out of town visitors in here every time.
So sad to see you go. A unique store in this day and age. However enjoy your retirement. God bless you.
Pat, so grateful for your continued commitment and dedication to our city. Thank you for bringing the Nama experience to Edmonds.
Thank you, Pat, for all your support to the Dog Park over the years! We appreciated your kindness and generosity. The best to you and yours during this holiday season and we are hoping you have many great adventures ahead of you during retirement. Woof!
I had my favorite candies from Nama’s as I imagine many people did. So glad Santa got our stocking stuffers from Nama’s early! Enjoy your retirement!
What a fabulous store, and we are losing you! All the very best, you provided a wonderful sweet store to Edmonds. My Mother-in-law will miss your chocolate caramels!
Oh, no, I missed the chance to come in and say good bye. I echo the comments of those who appreciated your support of so many local causes. Thank you, Pat and all the others who contributed to the running of the store. Nama’s closing leaves a void in the community