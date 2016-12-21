Update: Nama’s Candy now closed

When Nama’s Candy owner Pat McKee announced earlier this month that he was retiring and closing his Edmonds store, his plan was to stay open through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

But due to the unexpectedly brisk business since the news was announced, McKee said that Nama’s had to shut down four days early — on Dec. 20.

“I thought we could make it to Saturday,” an emotional McKee said Tuesday. “Overwhelming support has emptied the store. Nama’s has nothing left to sell.

“I am overwhelmed by, and grateful for, the love and support from the community,” McKee added. “I thank every customer and wish them the very best.”