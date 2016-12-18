Walnut Street Coffee giving tree generates presents for Cedar Valley School families

The giving tree at Edmonds’ Walnut Street Coffee brought Christmas to 47 families in need at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Community School, with nearly 500 presents contributed, Walnut Street noted in a Facebook post Dec. 16.
The coffee shop shared the following message from Angela Garrido, Cedar Valley School’s Family Resource Advocate:
“Dear Walnut – I have no words to describe what I think and what I feel about all the generosity we received. It has been such as incredible experience to have coordinated this program: teachers, school staff, parents volunteers, UW intern… we all worked together to pass all your kindness to our families. I have had so many emotions seeing our parents receive the gifts.”
Thanks again to all the customers and crew who donated gifts. You have made a tremendous difference!”