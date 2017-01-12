Sponsor spotlight: 190 Sunset now offers weekend brunch for families and out-of-towners

190 Sunset Restaurant, located in Edmonds at 190 Sunset Ave., announced Thursday it has extended its service to include weekend brunch.

Owner Tom Budinick explains, “We’re delighted to have expanded our menu and hours of operation to include brunch. It’s a great way to jump start weekend mornings with family and friends.”

The new expansive brunch is offered Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a menu that includes frittatas, smoked salmon hash, Joe’s Special and build-your-own omelets and eggs benedict, plus traditional favorites like pancakes and French toast.

Budinick points out that the restaurant’s unique eggs benedict options include filet mignon, smoked salmon, Dungeness crab, and caprese.

About the restaurant he notes, “190 Sunset Restaurant offers an affordable dining experience that features foods for all moods with a focus on northwest fresh. Our ever-changing menu emphasizes seasonal, local cuisine and is as diverse as sushi and burgers to salmon and filet mignon.

“Guests can observe the theater of their food preparation via the exhibition style kitchen. The bar features hand-crafted signature cocktails and a substantial wine list that emphasizes wines of the Pacific Northwest.”

Kids Welcome

A kid’s menu is available with both sweet and savory options.

More Happy Hour

190 Sunset Restaurant also recently expanded its Happy Hour menu. Guests will find classic and modern cocktails, beer and wine, a variety of tacos and sliders, lobster mac & cheese, prime filet carpaccio, calamari, and more delicious options.

Happy Hour runs daily from 4-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to closing.

Reservations are taken at 425-329-3669.