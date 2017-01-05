2016 Edmonds news in review: July-December

We continue with our summary of top 2016 Edmonds news stories, with a look at July-December. You can see our January-June entries here. Notice an important story that we left out of our summary? Let us know in the comments section below.

As of July 1, more than $125,000 had been raised for an Edmonds man who was seriously injured in body surfing accident in Hawaii June 24. Wing Woo, a veteran officer with the King County Sheriff’s Department, was flown by medevac from Hawaii to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

~ ~ ~ ~

More than 500 runners of all ages tried to “Beat Brackett” during the second annual 5K run July 4, an Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July signature event sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. One special runner in the 5K is designated as George Brackett (named in honor of Edmonds’ founder) with the goal of beating him to the finish line. Last year only 50 runners were able to “Beat Brackett.” This year, Brackett came in 34th, meaning that just 33 runners were faster.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

The last customers of the old Edmonds Post Office stepped up to the counter in the final minutes before Saturday’s 1 p.m. closing. The Post Office will open in its new location just around the corner on 2nd Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The old facility has served downtown Edmonds since 1961.

~ ~ ~ ~

Pokemon Go, the cell phone game that involves “catching” characters at various locals, swept the nation after it was released July 7 — and Edmonds was no exception. The game got its share of negative press in 2016 when Edmonds police issued a warning not to trespass onto the closed Edmonds fishing pier and wildlife advocates pleaded with players not to disturb resting seal pups.

~ ~ ~ ~

The weather was ideal for the more than 600 people who spent an idyllic July 17 afternoon in some of the most beautiful gardens in Edmonds during the 21st annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour.

~ ~ ~ ~

July 20 was a perfect day for the annual Edmonds Parks and Recreation sand sculpting competition, as teams of friends, families, youth groups, coworkers and businesses turned out for a morning of creativity at Marina Beach Park.

~ ~ ~ ~

The City of Edmonds July 22 provided details about an interlocal agreement with Western Washington University and the Association of Washington Cities for a Sustainable Cities partnership, approved by the Edmonds City Council July 19. Under the agreement, Edmonds will receive a helping hand from WWU students and faculty on a range of projects during the 2016-17 academic year – from developing a mobile app for downtown visitors to helping reduce stormwater impacts to the Edmonds Marsh. Edmonds will be the first city in the state of Washington to participate in the Sustainable Cities Partnership.

~ ~ ~ ~

The 2016 delegation of Edmonds-area middle and high school students arrived in Japan July 22 for its annual cultural exchange program with Edmonds’ sister city in Hekinan. The annual exchange has been an integral part of Edmonds-Hekinan Sister City relationship since 1988.

~ ~ ~ ~

Two local teens died and three were injured July 22 when their late-model BMW sedan failed to negotiate a hairpin curve on Edmonds’ Olympic View Drive, hitting a tree in the adjacent ravine. Speed was determined to be the primary factor in the collision, which killed the 16-year-old driver, identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner as Zachary Langer, and 15-year-old backseat passenger Noah Vires.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Subway in the 23800 block of Highway 99 July 23. According to police, the man walked into the sandwich shop with a knife in hand, and was wearing a full face covering, hard hat and sweatshirt.

~ ~ ~ ~

The City of Edmonds hosted an open house July 27 for its new Green Resource Center. Located in the newly remodeled Development Services lobby on the second floor of City Hall, the center offers sustainability information to builders and homeowners applying for building permits.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ryan Patrick McCoy of Edmonds, 21, appeared in Snohomish County Superior Court July 28 and pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for battering his roommate unconscious with a nail-and-screw-studded baseball bat. The beating left the 48-year-old victim with what doctors described as “skull fractures, fractured nasal bones and brain hemorrhaging.” The March 23, 2016 incident occurred in a residence in the 21200 block of 80th Avenue West shared by McCoy, his mother Cheryl McCoy and the victim, Michael Parnell.

~ ~ ~ ~

The 12-year-old Pacific Little League All-Stars beat Redmond North 4-3 in extra innings July 30 to earn a trip to San Bernadino, with a chance to win the Northwest championship and a trip to the Little World Series. Dillon Rundorff’s RBI single scored Carter Shoemake in the bottom of the seventh inning for the game-winning RBI in the comeback win.

~ ~ ~ ~

July 30 was a perfect mid-summer day for a party as the Edmonds Center for the Arts celebrated its 10th anniversary with free music, films, educational displays, food and drink.

~ ~ ~ ~

August

Following months of review, discussion and public engagement, the Edmonds City Council Aug. 2 unanimously adopted a long list of changes to the city’s sign code, including those governing the display of A-frame or sandwich board signs, now known as “pedestrian signs.”

~ ~ ~ ~

The Aug. 2 primary election proved to be a good night for Democratic incumbents, as expected, in the 32nd and 21st State Legislative Districts, which include Edmonds and parts of Lynnwood. In the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott in Washington’s 7th Congressional District seat, Pramila Jayapal took a commanding lead in Tuesday’s vote count.

~ ~ ~ ~

It was all smiles and high-fives as the sister city delegation from Hekinan, Japan arrived at Edmonds City Hall Aug. 5 to kick off two weeks of tours, shopping, sight-seeing and educational activities.

~ ~ ~ ~

Aug. 10 marked the end of an era for retired Edmonds police officer Bill Baker, who has been directing ferry traffic at the Main and Dayton street crossings for the past 46 years. In a state budget-savings measure, Washington State Patrol troopers will begin providing traffic control for the Dayton Street crossing, while ferry employees will direct vehicles at Main Street.

~ ~ ~ ~

And the winners of the Aug. 12 Taste of Edmonds 2016 Taste-Off, where My Edmonds Restaurant News columnist Kathy Passage was among the judges picking their favorites, are: Main Dish – Chaat ’n’ Roll’s Marinated Chicken, an Indian-style butter chicken, perfectly balanced seasoning, served on fluffy basmati rice; Side Dish – Pat’s Philly Steak Sandwiches: Seafood Chowder, creamy and delicious with corn, potatoes and tomatoes; Dessert – Smoosh ice cream sandwiches, incredible creamy vanilla ice cream between crisp cookies, and rolled in toppings to coat the edges.

~ ~ ~~

Former Edmonds Mayor Harve Harrison died Aug. 5 in Lynnwood at the age of 96. Harrison served 16 years as mayor of Edmonds between 1967 and 1983, the longest consecutive time anyone has held that office. In remarks to the Edmonds City Council following Harrison’s passing, Mayor Dave Earling described him as “a dignified and very effective leader who knew how to get things accomplished.”

~ ~ ~ ~

With a berth to the Little League World Series on the line, the Pacific Little League 12-year-old All-Stars finally met their match in the regional championship game Aug. 13 in San Bernadino, Calif. The boys of summer from Edmonds, Lynnwood and Wooodway — who earned a spot in the regional tournament by winning the Washington State Little League Championship — lost to Bend, Ore. by a score of 5-1.

Edmonds and Lynnwood police took five suspects into custody in the Westgate neighborhood Aug. 15 after they abandoned a stolen car in the Westgate Chapel parking lot following a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s Department Store at Alderwood Mall. The car was involved in several hit-and-run incidents on its way from Lynnwood to Edmonds, police said.

~ ~ ~ ~

On Aug. 16, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for much of Washington state, including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and most of western Snohomish County. According to the alert, temperature highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

~ ~ ~ ~

In an upbeat report at the Aug. 16 Edmonds City Council meeting, City of Edmonds Economic Director Patrick Doherty shared the results of a recently-conducted citywide survey in which nearly all of those responding rated the city’s quality of life as excellent or good. Among the highlights of the National Citizens Survey: 9 in 10 residents surveyed were positive about Edmonds’ overall image and appearance, and said that it was a great place to raise children. The 96 percent who rated Edmonds as an excellent or good place to live was a much higher rating than responses given both in nationwide surveys and in other Pacific Northwest cities.

~ ~ ~ ~

It was a garden party at Chase Lake Community School in Edmonds Aug. 20, as dozens of students, parents, teachers and community members gathered to celebrate the school’s raised bed vegetable garden project and enjoy cooking and planting demonstrations. The school’s families were then invited to harvest some of the produce ready for picking, as well as to assist with maintenance of the raised bed gardens, which were built and planted by school volunteers in March 2016.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds City Council Aug. 23 approved more interim changes to Sunset Avenue, including a 4-3 vote to remove all of the angled parking along the walkway and a 6-1 vote to reduce parking time limits from four hours to two hours. The vote came after Public Works Director Phil Williams explained that several significant upgrades are planned to City of Edmonds utilities along Sunset Avenue, which will result in replacing a large percentage of the roadway. In addition, the design, funding and construction of related underground utilities are likely to push walkway construction further into the future, perhaps by several years.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling Aug. 24 hosted the city’s latest town hall meeting at Faith Community Church in southwest Edmonds. Attendees heard from the various city department directors regarding current activities in the areas they supervise, as well as what to look for in the months to come. “Between the opening of the new spray pad in City Park, ramping up our planning process for Civic Field, street overlays, sewer and water line replacement, record requests for building permits and a very busy budget process, things are really jumping,” Earling said.

~ ~ ~ ~

A crowd of more than 150 filled the Library Plaza room Aug. 25 for the unveiling of two possible designs for the downtown Edmonds Civic Park Playfield: Meadow Loop and Activity Central.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

September

~ ~ ~ ~

In a solemn and respectful observance on a sunny Sept. 11 morning, more than 100 firefighters, police, EMTs and citizens came together at the Edmonds Fallen Firefighter memorial to remember the 3,000 who lost their lives on that tragic day 15 years ago. Still a work in progress, the 9-11 sculpture at Fallen Firefighter Memorial has as its centerpiece a one-ton steel girder salvaged from the wreckage of the World Trade Center.

~ ~ ~ ~ A 65-year-old Edmonds woman was recovering at Harborview Medical Center after she was pinned between two parked cars on 5th Avenue South near Girardi’s restaurant Sept. 10. According to police, Ginny Mayer was a pedestrian between two parked cars around 3 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old Edmonds woman hit the back of one of the cars, forcing that car into Mayer and pinning her between the two parked vehicles. Mayer is recovering from fractures to her pelvis, a tibia and both femurs.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds police took a man into custody just south of Costco in Shoreline Sept. 14 following a brief pursuit of a stolen Prius that started at 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99 and a vehicle crash at 200th and Highway 99. The man ran from the scene, but police found him hiding under a bush in the 19800 block of Highway 99, police said.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds police are investigating a burglary that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Sept. 15, when a woman awoke in her Highway 99 apartment to find a strange man in her bedroom. After the woman startled him, the man fled, but not before taking her wallet, Edmonds spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said.

~ ~ ~ ~

Downtown Edmonds again has a drive-up U.S. Post Office mail drop box, thanks largely to the efforts of Edmonds City Councilmember Dave Teitzel, Edmonds Postmaster Todd Merriman and Edmonds Head Librarian Richard Suico. The three worked together to find a new location for a drive-up mailbox after residents voiced concerns about the removal of the drive-up mailbox at the Second Avenue post office.

~ ~ ~ ~

A group of parents, students, school administrators, first responders and community leaders met Sept. 16 on the Meadowdale High School athletic field to celebrate the realization of an important and life-saving goal: to place automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) in all Edmonds Public schools and community fields.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

Following a search by multiple police agencies, a convicted felon who fled from a stolen car carrying a handgun was captured Sept. 18, a few blocks away from Edmonds-Woodway High School. According to Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. David Byrd, the suspect — who has a long criminal history — was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that Lynnwood police attempted to stop around 2:20 p.m at 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

~ ~ ~

Mayor Dave Earling announced Sept. 22 that he had chosen acting Human Resources Director Mary Ann Hardie to fill the human resources director position at the city, nearly five years after the job was eliminated. The Edmonds City Council voted 6-1 July 12 to bring back the position, which was cut in November 2011 to save money.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds City Council voted unanimously Sept. 20 to approve the addition of provisions to the Edmonds City Code to clarify how the city’s laws apply in situations regarding lewd conduct. An almost identical measure had been before the council in July for approval but was pulled for additional work after councilmembers and the public expressed concerns about language regarding public morals and public indecency.

~ ~ ~ ~

It was a record turnout and a stellar fundraising effort Sept. 24 as the Edmonds Center for the Arts celebrated its 10th anniversary. It was estimated that more than $300,000 was raised during the Saturday night gala to support ECA programming.

A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries Sept. 25 after a travel trailer caught fire while parked next to the Public Storage facility in the 22500 block of Highway 99 in unincorporated Esperance. The man was outside the trailer attempting to remove a propane tank when the fire broke out around 5:40 p.m., said Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes.

~ ~ ~ ~

Past and present students, teachers, staff and parents came together at Edmonds Elementary Sept. 25 to celebrate 50 years of delivering community-driven education to generations of local kids. The program included remarks by principal Brett Hagen, 26-year veteran teacher Karyn Heinekin and School Board member Diana White, whose four children attended Edmonds Elementary.

~ ~ ~ ~

October

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds police said they will be seeking surveillance footage from Firdale Village businesses to see if they can track down the vehicle that hit a power pole and fire hydrant then took off around 7 p.m. Oct. 3. About 500 customers in the surrounding area were without power for about hour, and approximately 50 did not have power until this morning, according to Snohomish County PUD.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway High School athletic director Angie McGuire announced Oct. 7 that Woodway High School alumnus and long-time basketball coach Jon Rasmussen has been appointed as the Warriors’ new head girls basketball coach. Rasmussen replaces Rebekah Wells, who resigned in April after three seasons coaching the Warriors.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds residents had an opportunity to hear and see state and federal candidates for public office Oct. 10, as the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce presented its annual candidates forum in the city council chambers.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds City Council got an earful Oct. 11 from downtown Edmonds business owners who are unhappy about the new city sign code that they say has negatively affected their businesses since it was approved by the council in August. “It’s a serious problem for small businesses, especially the ones that are outside of the Main and 5th drag,” said James Spangler of Spangler Book Exchange.

~ ~ ~ ~

In his 2017 budget address to the Edmonds City Council Oct. 11, Mayor Dave Earling said that while the city’s revenue picture continues to improve, he is approaching this year’s budget cautiously. “I remind us all we are in the eighth year of what often is a 10-year recovery cycle,” Earling said. “Signals of a slowdown are coming from a variety of levels. Most recently I have heard presentations from the state Office of Financial Management, as well as county and city governments, indicating many of those entities are currently challenged financially.”

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

A Pacific storm hit South Snohomish County around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, but not with the high sustained winds and gusts that many feared. Winds began backing off around 7:30 pm, but not before knocking out power to approximately 1,000 south Edmonds customers. According to Aaron Swaney of Snohomish County PUD, most were restored by 8 p.m.

~ ~ ~ ~

A group of about 20 friends, family and community members gathered on the fishing pier at Lake Ballinger Oct. 16 to remember 24-year-old Sylvio Kasongo, of Edmonds. Kasongo’s body was found in Lake Ballinger on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds City Council Oct. 18 approved a response to Washington State Department of Ecology-required changes to the city’s Shoreline Master Program (SMP). The approval comes after years of work by city staff, discussion by city council members, and testimony from citizens and Port of Edmonds officials regarding the SMP, which is how the city defines, regulates and protects critical areas such as the Edmonds Marsh.

~ ~ ~ ~

Those attending Oct. 19’s third and final open house in the Edmonds Civic Park Playfield design process got a first look at a hybrid plan aimed at incorporating the most desired features of two earlier designs, with some expressing concerns about the new proposal. The Edmonds City Council is likely to approve a final plan by the first quarter of 2017.

~ ~ ~ ~

It was a battle of the Wesco 3A South unbeaten teams Oct. 21, as Meadowdale faced off against Edmonds-Woodway in the annual Jam the Stands cross-town rivalry football game at Edmonds Stadium. Meadowdale (now 6-0 league, 7-1 overall) came away with a 31-14 victory and bragging rights for another year, plus the top seed for postseason play.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high school runners competed at the Wesco League Divisional Cross Country Championships Oct. 22 at Lakewood High School. The E-W girls earned second place at the 21-team event, with the Warriors’ Yukino Parle placing second in the varsity race and teammates Olivia Meader-Yetter, Sydney Boland and Stephanie Wroblewski finishing seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. On the boys’ side, E-W’s Matthew Park grabbed second place in the individual standings; Warrior teammate Sam McCloughan placed 10th. Meadowdale had two boys land in the top 20: Cameron Sanders ran to a sixth place finish while Maverick teammate Colin Knechtel finished 20th.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds police are investigating a carjacking that took place near Swedish Edmonds Hospital about 5:15 p.m. Oct. 20. According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, the victim — a 17-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman — told police that she picked up the suspect at Edmonds Community College in Lynnwood after the woman asked for a ride to the hospital. Once they arrived in the 21600 block of Highway 99, the suspect informed the victim that she wanted her car and that she had a gun.

~ ~ ~ ~

Rebuffing the Edmonds City Council’s Sept. 27 vote, Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling on Oct. 25 announced that he has sided with the Washington State Department of Ecology in supporting a narrower buffer for the Edmonds Marsh. In a letter to Washington State Department of Ecology Director Maia D. Bellon, Earling said that the Ecology Department’s proposed 65-foot setback (50-foot buffer with a 15-foot building setback) is the best option for protecting the marsh. The city council by a 4-3 vote on Sept. 28 approved a 125-foot setback (a 110-foot buffer and a 15-foot setback). The following day, Oct. 26, the three Edmonds City Councilmembers who voted to support narrower buffers said they sent their own letter to the Washington State Department of Ecology, reiterating their opinion that a 65-foot setback is in the long run better for the marsh ecology.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys cross country team was named the Fall 2016 3A Academic State Champion by the Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association. The team, coached by Alan Bonney, has a cumulative GPA of 3.820.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys doubles tennis team of Arun Kalohke and Nick Berni on Oct. 28 defeated a team from Shorecrest to punch their ticket to the State 3A tennis tournament next spring. Playing in the consolation bracket of the Wesco 3A District Tournament, Kalohke and Berni defeated Isaac Everett-Adam Ivelia from Snohomish in two sets — 6-2, 6-4 — and then went on to beat Shorecrest’s Jacob Goldstein-Street-Cole Batra 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to earn third place and a tournament berth.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

November

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors were denied a fourth straight trip to the WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament as they lost Nov. 3 in a shootout to the Stanwood Spartans at Shoreline Stadium. That same evening, the Warrior volleyball team was eliminated from the District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament with a 3-1 loss to the Snohomish Panthers Thursday at Arlington High School.

~ ~ ~ ~

More than two years after voting 4-3 to disband a citizens commission that set compensation of city elected officials, the Edmonds City Council Nov. 1 voted to reestablish another such body to take an independent look at current city council and mayoral salaries. At the same meeting, the council watched as city staff received the Washington State Department of Transportation 2016 Award of Excellence for the Five Corners Roundabout Project.

~ ~ ~ ~

As the Edmonds City Council awaits a response from the Washington State Department of Ecology on the council’s letter supporting a 125-foot setback for the Edmonds Marsh, Council President Kristiana Johnson said Nov. 2 that a minority opinion letter advocating a 65-foot setback has damaged the members’ ability to work together. Johnson also confirmed that she suspended Councilmember Dave Teitzel as the council’s liaison to the Port of Edmonds, which owns property next to the Edmonds Marsh and has been advocating for the 65-foot setback.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds Veterans Plaza is moving forward with a new round of construction bids anticipated over the next 30 days. And they invite supporters to help them raise additional funds for the project. According to an announcement Nov. 2, the Veterans Plaza steering committee has raised $510,000 toward the project. All that remains is an additional $65,000 to ensure that there is adequate funding to complete it.

~ ~ ~ ~

Lakes earned a hard-fought 21-14 football victory over Edmonds-Woodway Nov. 4 in a Class 3A state preliminary-round game at Edmonds Stadium, ending the season for Warriors, which finished with a 6-4 record. The Lancers (6-4) advance to play the winner of Saturday night’s game between Southridge and Juanita.

~ ~ ~ ~

A 26-year-old Mill Creek area woman was booked into Snohomish County jail Nov. 5 as a suspect in an Oct. 20 carjacking near Swedish Edmonds hospital. Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said that Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the stolen car at an abandoned house in south Everett, on a routine check of the property.

~ ~ ~ ~

A crowd of about 200 came together Nov. 5 to support work of the Edmonds Historical Museum during the 4th annual Heritage Days dinner. Honored during Saturday night’s festivities were Margaret and Mike Wilcox, who for the past 10 years have managed the Edmonds Museum Farmers Market.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s girls cross country team placed second in the state 3A girls team competition Nov. 5 with four runners among the top 15 individual finishers. The E-W boys earned fourth in the state.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds City Council Nov. 7 unanimously approved a resolution proposed by Councilmember Mike Nelson to temporarily suspend certain portions of the city’s newly passed sign code. The suspension, which will last for 120 days, is designed to give city staff time to work with downtown businesses to address their concerns about the new code passed by the council Aug. 2, which implements requirements on size and location.

~ ~ ~ ~

The winners of the 2016 Edmonds Scarecrow Festival were honored at a Nov. 7 reception in the main exhibit area of the Edmonds Historical Museum. An annual event, the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival combines fun, creativity and community building as residents compete for the top prize in several different categories.

Incumbent state representatives in the 32nd and 21st legislative districts, each of which include portions of Edmonds, won re-election easily during general election balloting Nov. 8. In the 7th Congressional District, which includes Edmonds, Pramila Jayapal defeated Brady Walkinshaw to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott. Jayapal, who had 57 percent of the vote in Tuesday returns, becomes the first Indian-American woman elected to Congress.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sound Transit 3, the $54 billion plan to finance light-rail, commuter-train and bus-line extensions over a quarter-century has passed, despite Pierce County voters’ rejection of the measure. Proposition 1 was logging 58 percent approval in King County on Nov. 9 and 51 percent in Snohomish County. In Pierce County, 56 percent of voters were rejecting the tax proposal. Overall, in the three-county Sound Transit district, 54 percent were voting to approve.

~ ~ ~ ~

Citizens had an opportunity Nov. 10 to take a first look at a new draft plan for improving the two-mile stretch of Highway 99 that runs through Edmonds, including proposed changes for zoning and development standards, recommendations for affordable housing, and improvements in signage and transportation infrastructure. Among the plan elements: standardizing commercial zoning to a height limit of 75 feet and modifying current design standards to require wider sidewalks, buildings closer to the property line with ground floor transparency, and an emphasis on side or rear parking.

Meadowdale High School swimmer Kelly Morgan captured two 3A state titles during the Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships Nov. 12 in Federal Way. Morgan won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:51.07 and the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 56.06. The senior, who is in her first year at Meadowdale after a family move from Virginia, will take her swimming talents to Washington State University after graduating next June. Edmonds-Woodway Warrior Morgan Broadhead earned a podium finish on Saturday as the junior finished 5th in the 3A 100-yard freestyle.

~ ~ ~ ~

About 200 students gathered in Edmonds-Woodway High School’s courtyard Nov. 14 to focus on supporting each other in the wake of last week’s election of Donald Trump as U.S. President. “No matter who our president is, Hillary or Donald, we are America, we are people and we make this country,” said speaker Dominique Thomas, an 18-year-old EWHS senior who serves as president of the school’s Black Student Union.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds’ Sherwood Elementary has been named a 2016 School of Distinction, one of 94 schools statewide to be honored by the Center for Educational Effectiveness (CEE) and their partner organizations for continuous and substantive improvement. Sherwood is one of the top 5 percent highest-improving schools in Washington state for increased English language arts (ELA) and mathematics achievement over the past five years.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds residents will continue to see their utility rates rise and will also receive a 1 percent increase in their 2017 property tax bill under proposals that the Edmonds City Council Nov. 15 agreed to place on next week’s council consent agenda for approval. Also during the jam-packed four-hour meeting, the council unanimously agreed to add to the city’s capital project list the Edmonds Street Waterfront Connector Project as the preferred option for providing emergency access to the Edmonds waterfront.

~ ~ ~ ~

It was a full house Nov. 18 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts as a bevy of high-powered speakers challenged audiences with a storm of fresh ideas and “outside the box” thinking designed to stretch imaginations and horizons. The 2016 TEDx Sno Isle Libraries Event featured dozens of energetic speakers in back-to-back 10-minute presentations that kept the ideas flowing and the energy high.

~ ~ ~ ~

For the first time in program history, the Meadowdale High School Mavericks advanced to the state 3A football semifinals, thanks to a 34-29 victory over the Penisula Seahawks Nov. 18 at Edmonds District Stadium. The Mavericks saw their season end the following weekend, when they lost to the Fighting Irish of O’Dea.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

It was all cake, candy, coffee and smiles at Fairwinds Brighton Court in Lynnwood on Nov. 29 as friends and family gathered to help long-time Edmonds resident Grace Fisk celebrate her 100th birthday. Fisk was in high spirits as she was greeted by a throng of well-wishers of all ages, laughing and joking right along with the best of them.

December

Edmonds police said they took several reports Dec. 1 of spray paint and graffiti that damaged cars in the downtown area overnight, along with the Frances Anderson Center. According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, there was “no specific targeting of any one person or location. No writing, just doing damage for the sake of doing damage,” he said.

~ ~ ~ ~

Parents who otherwise couldn’t afford Christmas presents for their families gathered at Edmonds United Methodist Church Dec. 3 to shop for toys, bikes, books and warm coats during the church’s annual Toy Shop event. Approximately 300 families and 1,000 kids will benefit from the event, which serves parents in need who are already receiving services through the Edmonds Food Bank and Washington Kids In Transition.

~ ~ ~ ~

A proposal to change the staffing model for fire and paramedic services at the three fire stations serving the City of Edmonds is drawing heat from the local firefighters union, although the city says the change will result in more efficient operations while continuing to protect public safety. City of Edmonds Finance Director Scott James said that the draft 2017 contract is structured to increase flexibility for how the fire stations are staffed, and also follows the recommendations contained in a consultant report received earlier this year.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds police Dec. 2 were called to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 100th Avenue West that sent a man in his 60s to Harborview Medical Center. The pedestrian who was struck had injuries to his head and extremeties, and was in serious condition at Harborview.

~ ~ ~ ~

A group of energetic elves descended on Edmonds Dec. 3 to pound the pavement in the second annual Police Foundation 5K Holiday Dash. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the purchase of the new Prism training simulator, a state-of-the-art virtual reality firearms trainer that hones officers’ skills in making split-second decisions in potential life-and- death situations.

~ ~ ~ ~

After 13 years satisfying the collective sweet tooth of Edmonds residents and visitors, Nama’s Candy Store owner Pat McKee announced Dec. 6 he was retiring. The last day for the iconic downtown Edmonds store — famous for both its nostalgia candy and fine chocolates — was set for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, but the store shut down Dec. 20 after running out of inventory.

~ ~ ~ ~

While downtown Edmonds was buzzing with special holiday events attracting residents and out-of-town visitors to join in the festivities, the busiest season of the year has brought into focus an ongoing problem for Edmonds business owners and shoppers — where to park. The city’s Economic Development Commission has made parking solutions its top priority.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds police cited a 52-year-old Edmonds driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk following an incident at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 100th Avenue West Friday, Dec. 2 that injured a 69-year-old Edmonds pedestrian. According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, the pedestrian, who was crossing legally in the crosswalk when he was struck, was released from Harborview Medical Center Saturday after being treated for a broken arm plus lacerations and scrapes to his face and body.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Edmonds City Council Dec. 6 took a closer look at a proposal to change the staffing model for fire and paramedic services –– and also heard opinions from firefighters and citizens who showed up to testify during a public hearing on the plan. The council also unanimously approved the 2017 city budget, which was amended to include a cost-of-living increase for the mayor and also includes several other items passed during earlier meetings, including a part-time parking enforcement officer, a school resource officer at Edmonds-Woodway High School, lighting at Pine Street and Highway 104, and pedestrian safety training.

~ ~ ~ ~

The new multigenerational Edmonds Waterfront Center planned for the site of the Edmonds Senior Center got good news with two new major donations announced in December: First Edmonds-based European travel expert Rick Steves has pledged $2 million to support construction of the new Edmonds Waterfront Center planned through a partnership with the Edmonds Senior Center and the City of Edmonds. Steves made the announcement at an event hosted at his home Dec. 7. During the event, he also pledged a third $1 million in support if the campaign can raise $1 million in matching gifts from the community. Then, on Dec. 20, the senior center announced a donation of $350,000 from the C. Keith Birkenfeld Charitable Trust.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

Schools were closed for the day and motorists faced slippery conditio

ns on Edmonds roadways Friday morning caused by Thursday night’s snowfall. Warmer temperatures turned the snow on most roads to slush by early afternoon Friday.

~ ~ ~ ~

On Saturday, Dec. 10 — Human Rights Day — the Edmonds Diversity Commission hosted a World Café-style event on topics related to community diversity,

~ ~ ~ ~

With the Edmonds City Council scheduled to vote Tuesday, Dec. 13 on whether to reduce fire station staffing as part of a contract amendment with Snohomish County Fire District 1, local firefighters union representatives made the case that there are already too few firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians in Edmonds, and those cuts puts public safety at risk. The council ended up approving the cuts by a 6-1 vote.

~ ~ ~ ~

Also on Dec. 13, the council approved funding for construction of the long-awaited Edmonds Veterans Plaza. Construction on the Veterans Plaza is scheduled to start in January and be completed in time for Memorial Day in May.

~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~

A collection of more than 70 original documents dating back to before Edmonds’ founding is shedding new light on the earliest days of our community, and further enriching the city’s already colorful and interesting past. While the records are still being studied in detail, initial examination of them is already closing gaps in the historic record, and providing information about Edmonds’ origins that had previously been only known anecdotally.

~ ~ ~ ~

Just one day after announcing his candidacy for the post, Edmonds resident and Diversity Commission Chairman Mario Brown in December was elected chair of the Snohomish County Democratic Central Committee (SCDCC), displacing longtime chair Richard Wright. Brown most recently served as 2nd Vice Chair of the organization.

~ ~ ~ ~

He may be only 5 years old, but “Officer Sam,” sworn in Dec. 21 as Edmonds’ newest police officer, didn’t waste any time apprehending his first criminal and winning high praise from Chief Al Compaan. “He’s set the bar pretty high for the rest of the department,” Compaan said. “We could sure use more like him.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Snohomish County Fire District 1 Chief Scott Cockrum resigned from his position on Dec. 26. Lynnwood Fire and Fire District 1 recently combined administrative staffs, and Cockrum has been chief for both departments. Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith said Cockrum has been on family medical leave for a couple of weeks already, and will remain on leave until Jan. 13, 2017. Fire District 1 Asst. Fire Chief Brad Reading has been acting fire chief during that time and will continue in that role after Jan. 13.

~ ~ ~ ~

A 62-year-old Edmonds man made his first appearance in Everett District Court Dec. 27 to hear a criminal complaint of second-degree murder domestic violence against him following the death of his 45-year-old female roommate. The second-degree murder complaint filed by the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office identified the victim as Samantha Ellis, whom police said shared an apartment with the suspect, David Lawrence Hoar, in the 8100 block of 236th Street Southwest in Edmonds. Ellis had reportedly been dead for three days in the Edmonds apartment before Hoar called police on Dec. 19.