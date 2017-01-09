60-plus, a man and looking for love? Speed dating at Edmonds Senior Center Feb. 13

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Edmonds Senior Center is inviting anyone 60 years or older to participate in a “Speed Dating for Seniors” event — but the center is specifically hoping to get more men involved.

“We have more ladies than men signed up as of now,” notes Senior Center Program Manager Michelle Burke. “We would like to see some more gentlemen participate!”

The event runs from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Cost is $10 for senior center members and $15 for non-members, with catered hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages included. “Give it a shot,” declares the flier announcing the event. “You could find a new friend, or it may build into a lasting relationship.”

Everyone must register in advance by stopping by the senior center or calling the Admin Office 425-774-5555, ext. 104.