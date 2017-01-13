A look back at Edmonds Chamber: $24,572 to local groups in 2016

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce was able to give back to the Edmonds community in a big way last year. In 2016, the Edmonds Chamber donated $24,572.97 to local service clubs and non-profit organizations.

“Our business and individual members enable the Edmonds Chamber to do so much in our community,” said Greg Urban, President and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “We work very hard for this community, in creating networking opportunities for business owners and in producing community celebrations for everyone, like the 4th of July.”

The Edmonds Chamber turns 110 years old this year and says it needs the continued support of our community. How can you help? If you have a business, join as a business member. If you don’t have a business, become an individual member for $125 per year to support our programs and community events.

In addition, members of the community are able to make tax-deductible contributions to the Edmonds Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization. The Edmonds Chamber Foundation is a big supporter of the annual 4th of July celebrations.

For more information about the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, how you can join as a business or individual member or donate to the Edmonds Chamber Foundation, please contact the Chamber office at 425-670-1496 or www.edmondswa.com.