Artfully Edmonds: Lots of exciting possibilities for 2017

– – – –

Thursday, Jan. 5

6 p.m.

Thursday Trivia

A Very Taki Tiki Bar and Grill

518 Main St.

This is Edmonds’ newest, most fun event!

How’s your grasp of local history, town hall hiccups and condition of the cosmos?

Form your “challenge team” and come out for some hilarious fun sponsored by My Edmonds News, Cascadia Art Museum and Edmonds Historical Museum.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m.

Bend 2: R&J

Ballyhoo Theatre at

The Phoenix

9673 Firdale Ave.

Are you a fan of spoonerisms, mondegreens, mis-cast productions, and zany fun? Then, Ballyhoo Theatre (performing at The Phoenix in Firdale Village) has an outrageous evening of laughter in mind for you.

Featuring a cast of Ballyhoo alumni and seniors, this benefit production is the second in the BEND “miscast concert series”, according to Ballyhoo’s artistic director, Shileah Corey.

Based on one of Shakespeare’s iconic romantic tragedy, BEND features miscast and re-purposed versions of songs such as All I Ask of You, There’s Gotta’ Be Something Better Than This and Bring Him Home.

The evening stars Ballyhoo talents whose careers have expanded across the country as they head out from the Lynnwood and Edmonds-area to study their craft at such locales as New York, Chicago, Cincinnati, and – of course – Seattle.

For more information about Ballyhoo Theatre and its possibilities, contact: ballyhoo.theatre@gmail.com.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Jan. 7 through Jan. 30

Edmonds Library

650 Main St.

The Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) invites the public to view a selection of artist Sue Robertson’s acrylics and mixed-media work now showing at the Edmonds Library.

Sue Robertson works primarily with acrylic, mixed media and encaustic.

She describes her style as loose and very colorful, and considers herself an experimental painter. “Painting is an adventure for me, and I do it to see what happens,” says Robertson in her artist statement. “There is nothing better than moving paint across a surface, dragging colors into puddles….utilizing various instruments to bring texture and interest to the work…seeing where each new painting will take me.”

Robertson’s work is regularly exhibited at ARTspot in Edmonds.

Edmonds Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Jan. 7

9 p.m.

Ehsan Kajeh Amiri

A musical journey through the traditions of Persia

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Bolero Entertainment and Arya Entertainment, present Ehsan Kajeh Amiri in concert.

A pop singer specializing in the Persian traditions, Ehsan Khajeh Amiri is the son of famous Persian traditional music singer Iraj Hossein Khajeh Amiri and has won performance awards in his own right.

His latest YouTube performance has garnered over 80,000 views in the past four months.

Tickets for this magical show are available at this online ticket booth.

~ ~ ~ ~

Monday, Jan. 9

7:30 p.m.

Sell Out Alert!

Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO)

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Music director Michael Miropolsky will be welcoming Jeffrey Fair, principal horn (and Charles Simonyi Chair) of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra to the ECA stage Monday evening.

Mr. Fair will be performing Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 3, K. 447 in E flat major.

Due to the popularity of this orchestra’s performances we are putting CSO concerts on ‘Sell Out Alert!’ Contact the Edmonds Center for the Arts Box Office at 425-275-9595 to check on late-date availability for this – and upcoming – CSO concerts.

Information regarding this season’s Cascade Symphony Orchestra schedule is found at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, Jan. 10

8 p.m.

Engel’s Pub

113 5th Ave. S.

Lou Echeverri Band plus!

Open Mic every Tuesday

“Every Tuesday” means every, single Tuesday if we’re talking open mic at Engel’s Pub in downtown Edmonds.

Engel’s house band, comprised of Lou Echeverri, guitar; Billy Reed, keyboard; Dano Mac on drums; with Mathew E. Newman start the evening off at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m. it’s your turn as open mic sign-ups are called to the stage. Open Mic is scheduled to run until 11 p.m., but no one is left out. If the line up goes to 12:30 a.m. – that’s just the way it plays!

No reservations required at Engel’s Pub.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Jan. 13

8 p.m.

Professor Roth’s Will

By Joe Starzyk

Driftwood Players (The Players) at

Wade James Theatre

950 Main St.

Spotlighting New Playwrights

Local theatre talent Eric Bischoff directs Professor Roth’s Will, which centers around the adult children of infamous “Raymond H. Roth” as they gather for the reading of their father’s will.

A dysfunctional group, the siblings ultimately meet on the campus where their emotionally disconnected father was a long-time professor. Life-long emotional traumas come out as the four begin to clean out their father’s office and realize that he “is still with them as they discover the real cost of being the child of Professor Roth.”

Tickets: http://www.driftwoodplayers.com

– – – –

Call for Actors!

Ready to hit the boards? Auditions for Leaving Iowa will begin Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. Do the click! click! to the Driftwood Players auditions page for details.

~ ~ ~ ~

Wednesday, Jan. 18

7:30 p.m.

Darmon Meader performs with

Soundsation Jazz Choir

Edmonds Community College

Black Box Theater – Mukilteo Hall

20000 68th Ave. W.

Jazz recording artist Darmon Meader will light up the Black Box Theatre in performance with Soundsation Jazz Choir and the Edmonds Community College Jazz Band to keep things lively come mid-January.

A Soundsation grad, Meader has become a highly respected vocalist, arranger and saxophonist who has achieved international recognition as the founder, musical director, chief arranger, composer, producer, saxophonist, and vocalist with New York Voices.

The ticket link for Daemon’s performance is at this click! click!

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Jan. 19

Northwest Social Realism and the American Scene: 1930-1950

Cascadia Art Museum (CAM)

190 Sunset Ave. #E

CAMs newest installation, “Northwest Social Realism and the American Scene: 1930-1950″ opens Jan. 19 with a focus on Northwest artists and their portrayals of life in the Northwest.

The work of Yvonne Twining Humber, Kenneth Callahan, Pieter van Dalen, Fay Chong and Abe Blashko have been selected for the exhibition.

Free!

Art Walk Edmonds bonus

Admission to CAM is free during the Edmonds Art Walks scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, and Thursday, March 16.

Information regarding membership in Cascadia Art Museum is available at the art museum’s website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Jan. 19

8 p.m.

Free!

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Edmonds Theatre

415 Main St.

The Edmonds Theatre invites the community to “Come and celebrate Carrie Fisher!”

In commemoration of the lifetime achievements of the iconic Hollywood figure, Edmonds Theater is presenting a free showing of “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977) on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Doors to the movie house open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie beings at 8 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. There are no advance tickets available for this event. Follow the event’s Facebook page for updates.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, Jan. 22

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Paint … And Sip! at

New! The Kitty Catfe

9697 Firdale Ave.

The Painted Palaces, a Lynnwood-based paint-and-sip studio, is joining forces with Edmonds’ own The Kitty Catfé, for a paint-in to benefit cat rescue organization, Motley Zoo.

The paint-in is themed “painting cats” and the $35 per person registration fee includes a benefit donation to Motley Zoo, as well as provisions: canvas, easel, paints, brushes, apron, plus the advice of an art instructor.

Complimentary beverages and snacks will be served.

The Kitty Catfe is owned by Kristina Marie Amlak, who explains that her business is, “a comfy café located in Firdale, where humans can come and relax with a cup of coffee and café fare while enjoying the cuddles and playfulness of adoptable kitties.”

One goal of the Catfé is to find a “fur-ever home” for the non-resident kitties that are brought in to the catfé by Motley Zoo staff.

Elizabeth Shriner, owner of The Painted Palaces (locations in Lynnwood and Olympia) organized the Sunday, Jan. 22 Firdale paint-in along with her studio manager, Tinnel Lovitt, who can be contacted at info@ThePaintedPalaces.com.

Click here to save easel space for you and your feline-loving friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Peking Acrobats arrive Edmonds Jan. 25 for a one-night performance.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

7:30 p.m.

Peking Acrobats

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Tickets are become sparser for the upcoming Peking Acrobats extravaganza – balcony seating only.

But, quite possibly balcony seating is just the right spot for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the most amazing (and brilliantly colorful) acts of its kind to perform on the ECA stage.

Call, visit or do your online thing – but get your tickets for the Peking Acrobats today. Contact information for the ECA is at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Jan. 27

7:30 p.m.

Sold Out!

Jesse Cook

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Canadian guitarist, composer and producer Jesse Cook burst on the scene in the 1990’s. Building a repertoire that gained early attention on Seattle’s jazz stations Cook has developed an international style and is now considered one of the most influential figures in “nuevo flamenco” music.

Why does he look so relaxed in this official photo? Because he has sold out the ECA house – yes! – the whole kit and caboodle!

No ticket link for this ECA feature – our work here is done. Jesse Cook fans: Have a blast!

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Jan. 27

7 p.m.

Havana Bound!

Benefit and Auction

Club Caja ~ Salsa!

Edmonds Community College

Black Box Theater – Mukilteo Hall

20000 68th Ave. W.

Lynnwood

Date Night!

The Edmonds Community College Salsa Band is Havana Bound – with your help.

This sultry hot evening comes in to ward off the chill of January so, “Come Dance to the Sounds of the Club Caja Salsa Band!” invites Edmonds Community College.

Salsa Lesson – 7-8 p.m.

Live Music – 8-10 p.m.

Information and event updates are available at this official website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Jan. 28

7:30 p.m.

3rd Season in Edmonds!

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra (SRJO)

This orchestra totally swings! And this time it’s the music of Count Basie they are bringing to Edmonds as they begin their third season in Edmonds.

Imagine it’s 1937: The year that famous jazz impresario, John Hammond, signed on as the Count Basie Orchestra’s promoter, and brought the band to New York for what would become an historic engagement at the Roseland Ballroom.

It didn’t take long after that moment for the Basie Band to rise to national acclaim; after all it was the heyday for swing dancing, and what could be more perfect than the swing of this band. The band’s contract with Decca Records that year was icing on the cake.

The ensemble included tenor saxophonists Lester Young and Herschel Evans; trumpeters Buck Clayton and Harry “Sweets” Edison; and vocalists Jimmy (Mr. Five-by-Five) Rushing and Joe Williams; plus the unparalleled rhythm section of guitarist Freddie Green, drummer Jo Jones, bassist Walter Page, and of course, Basie on piano.

Michael Brockman, Clarence Acox and the SRJO orchestra will feature great hits from that early New York era, including Oh Lady Be Good, Jumpin’ at the Woodside and Roseland Shuffle.

So, Cats! grab your gang and proceed to this ECA ticket link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Looking Forward to February. . .

Friday, Feb. 3

6 p.m.

A Night in Havana!

Meadowdale Arts & Music Booster Organization

(MAMBO)

at Holy Rosary Church

7th Ave. and Aloha St.

It seems that the heat of Havana is on the minds of more than EdCC’s Club Caja!

“MAMBO” Meadowdale’s arts and music booster organization also is inclined toward southern climes and the vibrant musical excitement that hits closer to the equator.

An auction and variety show held at the prestigious location with vistas toward Puget Sound is what MAMBO has in mind for it’s mid-winter benefit.

MAMBO is offering live entertainment and a Cuban-inspired dinner for those who browse their fabulous auction items. But there’s more! ….Like a high stakes raffle, dessert auction, with wine and beer available for purchase.

All funds raised will be used for repairing and purchasing equipment, paying for student competitions and workshop fees, buying scripts and production rights, and providing student financial aid.

SquareUp is taking care of ticket sales – Click! Click!

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Feb. 4

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Free!

Kidstock!

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) is pleased to present the 5th annual Kidstock!, a free arts celebration for children and families.

As the cornerstone of ECA’s programming for families, Kidstock! engages children from a young age in diverse and exciting arts experiences. Last year, over 2,500 people of all ages attended this community event.

The Kidstock! 2017 main stage will feature GRAMMY-nominated band Recess Monkey; kindie-rock quintet The Not-Its!, Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project, Morning Star Korean Cultural Center, and Book-it Repertory Theatre’s new bilingual play Last Stop on Market Street, performed in English and Spanish.

Additional Kidstock! 2017 programs will include an intergenerational art workshop with Silver Kite Community Arts, bouncy houses, and more!

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, Feb. 10

8 p.m.

Update!

The Last Romance

The Phoenix Theatre

Firdale Shopping Plaza – Upper level

9673 Firdale Ave.

You’ll recall that in last week’s Artfully Edmonds column, The Phoenix Theatre had put out a call for someone to play the character “Ralph” in his earlier years in the upcoming production, The Last Romance.

We’ve learned at press time that Griffin Price auditioned successfully this week for the role of a younger “Ralph.” Edmonds’ live theatre enthusiasts will recall Price from his recent role as the nephew of Ebenezer in the local production, Mr. Scrooge and also in Les Miserables.

In the play, Michael Gene McFadden plays “Ralph,” who at the age of 80 stumbles into the life of elegant, though distant “Carol” while taking a walk through his neighborhood. Relying on a renewed boyish charm, Ralph attempts to woo Carol, defying Carol’s reticence—and his lonely sister’s jealousy.

Hankie moment

We are guaranteed by promoters that in his quest for Carol’s love “Ralph. . . regains a happiness that seemed all but lost.”

Director Eric Lewis tells My Edmonds News, “This production brings a mixture of humor and pathos revolving around Ralph’s attempts to once again finds love, proving that – even at 80 – we are never too old to have a crush.

“The cast will bring their considerable artistry and experience to the production, creating rich, layered and delightful characters.”

Star power Melanie Calderwood and Susan Connors join McFadden and Price on The Phoenix boards for this production.

Lewis, creator of the now infamous summer production, “Gilligan’s Island – A Parody” has directed more than ten productions for The Phoenix Theatre and says, “I am looking forward to keeping the spirit of comedy alive in Edmonds.”

The box office for this much-anticipated Valentine’s Day salute has been open for a couple of weeks now. Artfully Edmonds suggests you take a moment and select a seat for you and your sweetie right now.

