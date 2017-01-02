Back to business for Edmonds City Council Tuesday night

After a two-week break, the Edmonds City Council will get back to business this Tuesday night, Jan. 3 with the selection of a new council president and president pro tem for 2017. The council is also scheduled to address two items that were postponed from meetings late in 2016:

– A discussion on “procedural and ethical considerations” as it relates to the council’s recent letter to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding the city’s Shoreline Master Program (SMP). The presentation was arranged by Councilmember Kristiana Johnson and will feature Ann Griffin Macfarlane of Jurassic Parliament, an expert in parliamentary procedure and Robert’s Rules of Order. Johnson said in November that she hoped to have a council discussion about the protocol regarding three Edmonds City Councilmembers who sent a “minority opinion” letter to the Ecology Department supporting a 65-foot setback for the Edmonds Marsh after the majority of the council voted to support a wider 125-foot setback.

– A proclamation honoring Dale Hoggins for his 20 years of service to the Edmonds Cemetery Board.

In addition, the council agenda includes a study session on two items: New job descriptions for city positions approved as part of the 2017 budget and a reclassification of funds allocated for the Frances Anderson Center Bandshell Replacement Project.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.