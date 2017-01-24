Bring family and friends, create a team for Thursday Taki Tiki Trivia

Coming regularly to Thursday’s Taki Tiki Trivia has its advantages. For starters, those who come weekly will always know the answer to at least one question, since one “review question” is repeated from the previous week. And it’s the only trivia night to include regular questions about local arts and history, plus current events — thanks to sponsors that include the Cascadia Arts Museum, the Edmonds Historical Museum and My Edmonds News.

There are also questions in variety of general interest categories including pop culture, music, history, science. And the event is free and family-friendly – suitable for all ages.

While this week’s Jan. 26 Taki Trivia starts at 6 p.m., that will change in February when the 40-question, fast-paced Thursday night game begins a half hour later — at 6:30 p.m. — by popular demand to allow more people to arrive after work. First-, second- and third-place prizes are awarded. Sometimes an additional prize for most creative team name is awarded as up to eight players are allowed per team, which is often a way to make new friends.

Join us Thursday at 518 Main St., where a Very Taki Tiki provides happy hour food prices for trivia players.