Bring the family to Thursday Trivia at Taki Tiki Jan. 12

Tiki Trivia emcee Eric Dubbury works the crowd at the first trivia night in December. (File photo by Larry Vogel)

Test your knowledge of local Edmonds history, arts and culture, and current events during the all-ages Taki Trivia night this Thursday, Jan. 12 at A Very Taki Tiki Bar and Grill, 518 Main St.

Prizes for first-, second- and third-place will change at each Thursday trivia, which is held at 6 p.m. weekly. Happy hour prices are in effect throughout the games, and there’s even a prize for most creative team name. Up to eight players are permitted for each team.

Co-sponsors include the Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds Historical Museum and MyEdmondsNews.com. All three organizations are assisting emcee Eric Dubbury in providing local questions that — along with general knowledge questions — are sure to keep Edmonds locals on their toes as they compete for prizes and bragging rights as trivia champions.

