Bring the family to Thursday Trivia at Taki Tiki Jan. 12

Test your knowledge of local Edmonds history, arts and culture, and current events during the all-ages Taki Trivia night this Thursday, Jan. 12 at A Very Taki Tiki Bar and Grill, 518 Main St.

Prizes for first-, second- and third-place will change at each Thursday trivia, which is held at 6 p.m. weekly. Happy hour prices are in effect throughout the games, and there’s even a prize for most creative team name. Up to eight players are permitted for each team.

Co-sponsors include the Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds Historical Museum and MyEdmondsNews.com. All three organizations are assisting emcee Eric Dubbury in providing local questions that — along with general knowledge questions — are sure to keep Edmonds locals on their toes as they compete for prizes and bragging rights as trivia champions.