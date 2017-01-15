Business scene: Urban Scrapbooker searches for a new name

Regular visitors to Urban Scrapbooker know owner Brooke Snyder selects art paper and supplies in line with her store vision of a place “where crafting is cool.” Snyder now has a new goal: To find a new name for the shop.

“When I started the store in 2007,” said Snyder, “I was mostly a scrap-booker who dabbled a little in other fun things. I wanted a name for the store that distinctly told you what kind of store this was. Over the course of the past few years, we have made some really exciting changes at the store.

“We started as primarily a scrapbook store, and have moved into all things paper arts including card making and mixed media. We now have classes and products that support a larger range of creative options and we are looking to modify the name to be more descriptive of all that we offer our crafters.

“Urban will always be a part of our name. To us, it signifies the cool, trendy & hip side of crafting. Our store is filled with toe-tapping music, vintage findings, and samples to inspire. I just love where we are now, and where we are going has so many exciting possibilities. Now we are looking at a name change that is more descriptive of our store.

“For 2017, we are planning to bring in more classes with techniques not only for the card maker, but also for the mixed media artist. We’ll be doing more demos at the store, as well as fun activities for Girls Night Out. We’ve always focused on the fun of crafting and learning, and this year should be better than ever!”

Urban Scrapbooker is open all days except Sunday and Monday, with the occasional early closing for Seahawk game viewing. For more information, see the website. And to vote on a new name, click here.