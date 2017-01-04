Cafe Louvre co-owner to speak at AAUW meeting Jan. 14

Haifa Fakih Allhussieni, co-owner of Café Louvre in Edmonds, will be the guest speaker at the American Association of University Women meeting from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 14 at Fairwinds Brighton Court in Lynnwood.

Attendees are invited to learn about Allhussieni’s experiences growing up in Beirut during wartime, then immigrating to the United States in 1998 and starting a business. Café Louvre provides display space for local artists, attesting to Allhussieni’s university studies in art and design.

Refreshments will be served and there will also be a used book sale and raffle. Fairwinds Brighton Court is located at 6520 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

For questions, contact Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit the website at esk-wa.aauw.net.