Chermak Construction awarded ‘Best Of Houzz 2017’

Edmonds-based Chermak Construction has won “Best Of Design” on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. Chermak was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. As a Best of Design award winner, Chermak’s work was among the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge now appears on the Chermak Construction profile, as a sign of the company’s commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.