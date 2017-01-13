Child abduction attempts reported near College Place Elementary School

For what may be the third time in the last year, an elementary school student from College Place Elementary was contacted by a stranger while walking home. Edmonds Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

According to police, around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the boy was approached by a man in a pickup truck in the 20100 block of 76th Avenue West.

“That man demanded the boy get inside,” Sgt. Shane Hawley with the Edmonds Police Department said.

The boy ran away and reported the incident to his mother. She called his school, who in turn called 911.

“The student reported that he had been contacted three times now by who he believes is the same man,” Hawley said.

The first incident was in February 2016. The second incident was nearly a year later, on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police were first informed of the previous contacts after the most recent incident on Jan. 11.

Hawley said the boy told police the man was driving an older, extended cab Ford Ranger pickup truck. He described it as two-tone in color, with dark green on top and brown on bottom. It has a matching dark-green canopy.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 35 years old. He has spiky brown hair and was unshaven. This took place while the boy was walking away from campus. Police patrols are being increased in that area during school release times.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect is encouraged to call the Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0200, or send in tips via the department’s website. Anonymous tips can also be sent to EPDtips@edmondswa.gov.