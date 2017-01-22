City Council set to approve Fire District 1 agreement, hear from Ecology about Edmonds Marsh buffer

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to take action Tuesday night on a proposed interlocal agreement with Snohomish County Fire District 1 to provide fire and emergency medical services for city residents. The agenda also includes a presentation by Washington State Department of Ecology staff regarding the city council’s proposal for the Edmonds Marsh.

Regarding the Fire District 1 agreement, the council at its Dec. 13 meeting directed City Attorney Jeff Taraday to prepare language for an interlocal agreement that will update the city’s existing 20-year contract with the Fire District. While it reduces fire staffing overall, the proposal will add another paramedic and evenly distribute those three positions across the three stations. Currently the city has two paramedics and they are both stationed at downtown Fire Station 17.

The Ecology Department presentation will address the details of a Jan. 10 Ecology letter stating that the department agrees with the city council’s proposal for a wider 110-foot buffer and a 15-foot setback for Edmonds Marsh, although it does call for a site-specific assessment prior to any future development in the Harbor Square area.

According to city development services staff, two options are offered for providing a more site-specific approach and a scientific study for the Urban IV Mixed Use Area that includes Harbor Square, located next to the marsh. Agency staff have noted that the city could choose either of these options or some combination that achieves similar results, and the council will learn more about those options Tuesday night.

Other items on the council agenda include:

– Authorizing Mayor Dave Earling to sign an updated interlocal agreement between the City of Lynnwood and the City of Edmonds that continues joint funding of the recycling coordinator position that serves both cities.

– Hearing a presentation regarding a $361,000 professional services agreement with The Blueline Group for the city’s 2018 Waterline Replacement Project; and a $131,000 professional services agreement with the Davey Resources Group to develop an Urban Forest Management Plan. The latter project will focus on urban forest management policies and practices for city-owned property and on public rights-of-way. In addition, recommendations will be made for wildlife habitat corridors, whether on public or private property.

– Approving an ordinance to establish an Edmonds Salary Commission that would review the salaries of elected officials. The council voted late last year to form the commission; Tuesday’s action will be formal approval of the actual ordinance drafted by the city attorney.

Prior to the regular meeting, the council will meet at 6:15 p.m. to interview Tanya Sharp for appointment to the Edmonds Arts Commission. The regular business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

You can see the complete agenda here.