City Council to discuss fishing pier ownership, tree board appointments Tuesday

The Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting will explore the idea of purchasing the Edmonds Fishing Pier from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Other items on the council agenda include reviewing the appointment process for the Edmonds Tree Board and considering an interlocal agreement with the Snohomish Health District to provide financial support.

The council will also take up a “Safe City” resolution declaring “the City of Edmonds to be an equitable, safe, and inviting community for everyone who lives, works, and visits Edmonds.”

Regarding the fishing pier issue, the council agenda notes that the pier was built by the State Department of Fisheries with Land and Water Conservation funds in 1974 — the first publicly funded pier dedicated to recreational fishing in the state.

In 1977, the City of Edmonds entered into an agreement with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to operate and maintain the pier. During the past decade, the state has been interested in transferring pier ownership to the City of Edmonds, but the city has declined this request because there were capital repairs necessary to enhance the pier’s longevity. Now that the rehabilitation project is almost complete, the state is again interested transferring ownership, the agenda adds.

Other items on the council agenda:

– The City Attorney’s annual report.

– Confirmation of Alex Witenberg to the position of Planning Board alternate. (The council is scheduled to interview Witenberg at 6:45 p.m., prior to its regular 7 p.m. meeting.)

– Presentation of the Snohomish County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

– Authorization to purchase a bucket truck.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.. You can see the complete agenda here.