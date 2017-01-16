City of Edmonds picnic shelter reservations open Feb. 6

Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will begin taking reservations for picnic shelters for the 2017 season on Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. in person at the Frances Anderson Center (700 Main St.) or Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. by phone at 425-771-0230.

Shelters can be rented from April 1 through Sept. 30. City Park has three shelters and a gazebo and Hickman Park has one shelter that can be reserved. The cost per shelter Monday through Thursdays is $110, Friday through Sundays is $125 at Hickman Park or $150 at City Park. The City Park gazebo is $60 per reservation. City Park Ball field reservations are $10 resident or $12 non-resident per hour with a three-hour maximum.

Call 425-771-0230 for more information or you can check availability at www.reczone.org.