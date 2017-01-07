City of Edmonds seeks to fill Diversity Commission vacancy

The City of Edmonds is looking to fill an opening on its Diversity Commission. The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Edmonds residents “interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the changing demographics of our community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply,” the city said in an announcement Friday.

The purpose of the Edmonds Diversity Commission is to promote an environment that accepts, celebrates, and appreciates diversity within the community. The nine-member volunteer advisory Commission will:

· serve as a resource for City government and the community by providing information, education, and communication that facilitates a better understanding and celebrates our differences;

· provide recommendations to the Mayor and City Council that would identify opportunities to address diversity issues, promote diversity programs, and/or provide guidance to create a more accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community; and

· assist the City of Edmonds in supporting and challenging all areas of government and the community to eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination.

Applicants will be reviewed and considered by the existing members of the Diversity Commission, who will make the nomination, which is subject to City Council confirmation. The new appointee will fill a three-year term that expires Dec. 31, 2019.

Applicants must reside within the City of Edmonds. Ideal applicants will be interested in diversity issues, can respect different views, are positive and action oriented, and have some personal experience that will contribute to a rich and diverse body of commissioners. Persons of diverse personal backgrounds, such as ethnic heritage, race, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion, and age are encouraged to apply.

In addition, applicants should have the time to commit to monthly evening Commission meetings, occasional evening or weekend sponsored events, plus occasional ad hoc working subgroup meetings.

You can apply online by clicking “application” after the Diversity Commission listed at the following City webpage: http://www.edmondswa.gov/boards-commissions-committees-openings.html. Or you can obtain an application by contacting City Hall directly via email to cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov or by calling 425-775-7724. You can also pick up an application at City Hall: First Floor Reception, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.