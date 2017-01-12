City to conduct citywide inventory of pedestrian facilities for ADA plan

The City of Edmonds said that starting this week, it will conduct a field inventory of physical obstacles within the city’s right-of-way that limit accessibility to individuals with disabilities. It’s part of city’s effort to prepare an updated American with Disabilities Transition Plan that will will focus on pedestrian access routes and include sidewalks, curb ramps, street crossings, driveway crossings, rail crossings, hazards and pedestrian- activated signal systems.

The field inventory will continue through February, and will be completed by the data collection firm of IDAX, Inc. IDAX will have field personnel walking city streets collecting measurements and data on city facilities within the right-of-way. For additional project information, visit www.edmondswa.gov/transportation-text/ada-transition-plan.html.