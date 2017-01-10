Discovery Program Camps offer science fun for kids during Edmonds non-school days

For parents looking for a fun way to keep their kids engaged during non-school days in the Edmonds school district, Edmonds Parks and Recreation is offering two science-themed mini-camps during Winter 2017 for kids aged 6 to 12. These one-day camps offer hands-on learning through interactive games, crafts, and outdoor exploration, and are taught by Edmonds Discovery Programs staff.

Friday, Jan. 27 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Furry Friends

For ages 6-12. Learn how mammals stay warm and survive during the winter through unique adaptations. Learn about native bears, pikas, hoary marmots, mountain goats and other mammals that live around us in the harsh cold winter environment through games and crafts, and – if weather allows – a trip to a local park. Taught by Discovery Programs Staff. Course #5314 $36 residents/$41 non-residents.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Spineless Insectigators

For ages 6-12. Take a look at the tiny creatures that live around us and learn about their unique anatomy, where they live, and how they grow and change through games, crafts and a walk to a local park to insectigate bugs. Course #5316 $36/$41.

Learn more and register at reczone.org.