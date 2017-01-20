Downtown Edmonds draws handful of Inauguration Day demonstrators

1 of 2

Peaceful groups of demonstrators took to opposite sides of the street in downtown Edmonds Friday morning, letting their feelings be known on inauguration day for President Donald Trump.

On the southeast corner sidewalk outside Starbucks was a Downtown Edmonds General Strike organized by Edmonds resident Cory Hanson, who invited people on Facebook to take the day off from work, school and shopping and join her in supporting “the most marginalized people in America: people of color, indigenous people, queer and trans people, the disabled, Muslim, Jewish, immigrants.”

“My message is that this is our community too,” Hanson said. “I’m queer, transgender and disabled, and I want people to understand that we’re not just a white, straight, middle-class city.” Those standing with Hanson also said they wanted to reaffirm their support of the Edmonds City Council’s vote last week to declare Edmonds a Safe City.

Dean Werner, who described himself as “a faithful and active member” of two different Edmonds churches, said he decided to join the group “to lift up the God who supports the poor and is with the marginalized.”

On the northwest corner outside El Puerto, Edmonds resident Mushkie Davey held a sign stating “Give Trump a Chance.” She said her intent wasn’t to protest anything. “I’m for America. Peaceful exchange of power is an unbelievable miracle,” she said.

“We can be different and still Americans,” Davey said.

— By Teresa Wippel