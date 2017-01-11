Downtown IGA store to become grocery, Ace Hardware this spring

1 of 5

Barely four years after taking over the former Petosa’s grocery in downtown Edmonds and opening it as an IGA, the store is changing hands again.

Partners Mike Trask and Reid Huntington said they are pulling out of the location due to a combination of health issues, retirements and the changing local business climate. The duo will now focus their energies on their Granite Falls location.

The good news for residents is that the space will be taken over by the Myers Group, a retail management company based in Clinton, Washington, who are planning a combined grocery and Ace Hardware store all under one roof.

Beginning in 1978 with Casey’s, a single grocery store on Whidbey Island, the Myers Group has grown into operating a diverse array of businesses, ranging from grocery to hardware to fuel, and have won national and international recognition along the way. The company currently operates 18 groceries, hardware stores, service stations and restaurants in Washington and Alaska. The company prides itself on being community-based, striving to make each store a vital part of the community it serves.

So what will this mean for Edmonds?

According to the owner of the building, Bill Wilson of Edmonds-based Wilson Investments, this is a positive change for Edmonds. “While a downtown full-service grocery will be missed, the new owners are planning a combined Ace Hardware with a downsized, more efficient grocery operation offering all the essentials,” he said. “The grocery side will offer a range of pre-packaged meats, dairy items and produce, as well as a solid selection of shelf-stable groceries from canned goods to pasta. The hardware section will stock a full range of items and will even include an outdoor garden center.”

Wilson, the Myers Group and the current IGA owners are working together to make the transition a smooth one for Edmonds.

“Edmonds residents will be pleased that IGA owner Mike Trask is committed to remaining open to serve his customers during the transition,” Wilson added. “So, unlike last time this space changed hands, customers should be able to meet all their grocery needs during the change-over without traveling outside the Edmonds bowl. The auto license agency will stay, and in addition, the new owners have assured current employees that their jobs are safe.”

Current IGA employees also seem pretty happy about the deal.

“It really helps to know our jobs are safe,” said IGA employee and Edmonds resident Roseanne Stackhouse. “I think I speak for my fellow employees when I say that I’m excited about the new store and the extra choices it will bring to Edmonds. We’re already the best little walking town in the U.S., and this will give us one more interesting place to add to a downtown stroll. And you know, my second favorite place is a hardware store.”

What’s the first? “Why a grocery, of course,” she added with a laugh.

The transition is already underway, and customers will be able to observe the progress over the next several weeks as sections of the store are remodeled and stocked with new items. Look for this to be complete around mid-April, followed by a grand opening.

–Story and photos by Larry Vogel