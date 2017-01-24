E-W football player Ali Gaye commits to the Huskies

Edmonds-Woodway High School tight end Ali Gaye on Monday night announced on Twitter his verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies football team. The Huskies offered the heavily-recruited Gaye a scholarship on Jan. 13 and Gaye, an EWHS senior, took his official visit to UW this past weekend, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.

In his Twitter post announcing his decision, Gaye thanked his parents “and every single person that has made a positive effect in my life to be better as a person and as a football player.” He also thanked his high school coaches, with a special nod to Warriors’ head coach John Gradwohl.

Signing day for the Huskies is Feb. 1.