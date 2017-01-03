Edmonds Booktalk: Book-related events to brighten your January

Welcome 2017! This year is sure to be interesting. I am going to do my part by making the conscience choice to be nice. And what could be better than starting close to home and doing something nice for my future self! Definitely something art or literature related. Care to join me?

Start easy and local with a Third Thursday Art Walk, or an event at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Branch out a bit further with an event at Seattle Arts and Lectures; Seattle Children’s Theater; or Book-It Repertory Theater. We keep some highlights and links to these websites, and other literature-related goings on around town on our Book news page.

It is also very fun to have something on the calendar to look forward to… I will see you out there!

January Events at The Edmonds Bookshop

Jan. 15, 2017. Third Thursday Art Walk. 5 – 8 p.m.. We will welcome back local Seattle author Tracy Weber with her fourth Downward Dog Mystery!

Official publication date is Jan. 8, 2017, for “A Fatal Twist.”

Yoga instructor Kate Davidson’s life takes a chaotic turn once she agrees to not only be the doula for her pregnant best friend, but also play foster mother to two puppies. The chaos only gets worse when Kate finds the dead body of a philandering fertility doctor and Rachel, one of her yoga students, fleeing the scene.

Tracy Weber is author of the award-winning Downward Dog Mystery series. Her first book in the series, “Murder Strikes a Pose,” won the Maxwell Award for Fiction and was nominated for the Agatha Award for Best First Novel. Visit her at TracyWeberAuthor.com.

January 2017 Book Club Book.

Jan. 5 & 18, 2017. “Last Bus to Wisdom: A Novel” by Ivan Doig.

Charming, wise, and slyly funny, this is a last sweet gift from a writer whose books have bestowed untold pleasure on countless readers.

Recent book releases of note:

“Becoming Queen Victoria: The Unexpected Rise of Britain’s Greatest Monarch” by Kate Williams. The perfect companion to the upcoming PBS Masterpiece series Victoria. A gripping account of Queen Victoria’s rise and early years in power from CNN’s official royal historian. Now in paperback.

“Books for Living” by Will Schwalbe. From the author of the beloved best-seller “The End of Your Life Book Club,” an inspiring and magical exploration of the power of books to shape our lives in an era of constant connectivity.

“Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between)” by Lauren Graham. In this collection of personal essays, the star reveals stories about life, love, and working as a woman in Hollywood—along with behind-the-scenes dispatches from the set of the new Gilmore Girls, where she plays the fast-talking Lorelai Gilmore once again.

“The Princess Diarist” by Carrie Fisher. An intimate, hilarious and revealing recollection of what happened behind the scenes on one of the most famous film sets of all time.

“The Daily Show (The Book): An Oral History as Told by Jon Stewart, the Correspondents, Staff and Guests” by Chris Smith and Jon Stewart. The complete, uncensored history of the award-winning show, as told by its correspondents, writers and host.

“Moonglow” by Michael Chabon. A story of the 20th century through a man’s deathbed confessions to his grandson. Library Journal said that “… this grand saga is a supreme exercise of imagination blended with acute historical detail.”

Books of note being released in January:

“History of Wolves: A Novel” by Emily Fridlund. Winner of the McGinnis-Ritchie award for its first chapter, Emily Fridlund’s propulsive and gorgeously written book introduces a new writer of enormous range and talent. Chosen for the lead review in the January Indie Next. Jan. 3, 2017.

“Idaho: A Novel” by Emily Ruskovich. A stunning debut novel about love and forgiveness, about the violence of memory and the equal violence of its loss—from the O. Henry Prize–winning author. Staff recommended. Jan. 3, 2017.

“The Final Day: A John Matherson Novel” by William R. Forstchen. The highly-anticipated follow-up to his bestsellers, this novel immerses readers once more in the story of our nation’s struggle to rebuild itself after an electromagnetic pulse wipes out all electricity and plunges the country into darkness, starvation, and terror. Jan. 3, 2017.

“Dodgers: A Novel” by Bill Beverly. A dark, unforgettable coming-of-age journey. Written in stark and unforgettable prose and featuring an array of surprising and memorable characters rendered with empathy and wit, Dodgers heralds the arrival of a major new voice in American fiction. In paperback. Jan. 3, 2017.

“The Fireman: A Novel” by Joe Hill. A chilling novel about a worldwide pandemic of spontaneous combustion that threatens to reduce civilization to ashes and a band of improbable heroes who battle to save it, led by one powerful and enigmatic man known as the Fireman. Staff recommended. In paperback. Jan. 3, 2017.

“This Census-Taker” by China Miéville. A stunning, uncanny and profoundly moving novella from the multiple-award-winning and bestselling author. Named one of the best books of the year by NPR. In paperback. Jan. 3, 2017.

“Alive, Alive Oh!: And Other Things That Matter” by Diana Athill. In paperback. Jan. 3, 2017.

“The Sleepwalker: A Novel” by Chris Bohjalian. From the New York Times bestselling author comes a spine-tingling novel of lies, loss, and buried desire—the mesmerizing story of a wife and mother who vanishes from her bed late one night. Jan. 10, 2017.

“Arcadia” by Iain Pears. From the bestselling author comes an astonishing work of imagination. Now in paperback. Jan.10, 2017.

“Mothering Sunday: A Romance” by Graham Swift. The Booker Prize-winning novelist has crafted an emotionally soaring and profoundly moving work of fiction. Now in paperback. Jan. 10, 2017.

“Flight of Dreams: A Novel” by Ariel Lawhon. From a dazzling new voice in historical fiction, comes a suspenseful, heart-wrenching novel that brings the fateful voyage of the Hindenburg to life. In paperback. Jan. 10, 2017.

“The Lost Tudor Princess: The Life of Lady Margaret Douglas” by Alison Weir. From the bestselling author and acclaimed historian comes the first biography of Margaret Douglas, the beautiful, cunning niece of Henry VIII of England who used her sharp intelligence and covert power to influence the succession after the death of Elizabeth I. In paperback. Jan. 10, 2017.

“Green Island: A Novel” by Shawna Yang Ryan. Taipei, 1947: A stunningly lyrical story of a family and a nation grappling with the nuances of complicity and survival, it raises the question: how far would you go for the ones you love? Now in paperback. Jan. 10, 2017.

“Once a Crooked Man: A Novel” by David McCallum. At turns tense and funny, this is infused with the infectious charm that has made David McCallum one of television’s longest running, most-beloved stars. Now in paperback. Jan. 10, 2017.

Happy reading!

— By Elaine Mattson