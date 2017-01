The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual membership meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds.

At the meeting, the chamber will introduce the 2017 Board of Directors, provide an update on the past year and what is planned for the year ahead.

Lunch will be provided and the meeting will be kept to an hour, so you are able to return to work.