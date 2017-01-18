Edmonds City Council issues agenda for Jan. 20-21 retreat

The Edmonds City Council has released the agenda for its annual council retreat, set for this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, in the Edmonds Library’s upstairs Plaza Room.

Friday, Jan. 20

Noon

1) Welcome, opening comments and lunch

2) Goal for the retreat: Setting our calendar for 2017

12:30 p.m.

3) Council Operations During 2017

a. Discuss Weekly Meeting Format

b. Discuss Potential Council Committees

c. Utilization of Legislative Assistant

d. Working Together as a Council

e. Potential Community Projects

2 p.m.

4) Projects we need to move forward and/or resolve during 2017 (in random order).

Discussion and plan for the following topics:

a. Crumb Rubber

b. Sign Code

c. TBD integration into Council Activities and Agendas

d. FD1 Agreement and Potential Regional Fire Authority

e. 2018 Budget Process

f. Esperance

g. Sunset Avenue

h. Civic Field

i. SMP

j. CAO Updates

k. Edmonds Strategic Plan

l. Hwy 99 Subarea Plan

m. Roundabout Zoning Plan

n. Public Disclosure and Public Access to City Council

o. Water Front Access

p. Veterans’ Plaza

q. Other Topics

Saturday, Jan. 21

8:30 a.m.

5) Other key topics for the Council:

a. Public Works – What are the key projects for 2017 and what projects will remain

unfinished due to lack of funding?

b. Parks – How are we progressing on the PROS Plan and what projects need attention

and funding?

c. Finance – What are the city’s operational challenges financially? What does the next

three to five years look like and what solutions might we consider to meet any

challenges?

d. Public Safety – What are our key public safety issues? Is parking downtown our

biggest issue?

e. Housing and Homelessness – how can improved housing options in Edmonds to

impact our homeless population? How can we partner with our neighboring

jurisdictions to help the homeless?

f. Regional Approaches – How can we partner with other governmental entities to

resolve regional issues like transportation, housing, public safety, community

services, etc.?

g. Legal – 9th Circuit Court “Culver Decision” on fish passages

h. Other topics?

11:30 a.m.

Conclusions and next steps