Edmonds Comedy Night will make you laugh in February

Looking for a great night out right here in Edmonds? Look no further than the 10th annual Edmonds Comedy Night in February.

The show runs for two nights at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, Friday and Saturday Feb. 17 and 18. It features four professional stand-up comedians from around the U.S. — Susan Jones, Duane Goad, Hans Kim, Kermet Apio — plus a surprise guest, and all are preparing their jokes already. Jones has appeared on Up Late Northwest and has opened for Dana Carvey and Rob Schneider. Goad has appeared on The 206, Up Late Northwest, and Comedy Central. Kim was a semi-finalist in both the Seattle Comedy Competition and the San Francisco Comedy Competition.

The final man on the stage is Apio, who will be host of the event. He is a past winner of the Seattle Comedy Competition and a winner of the Great American Comedy Festival. He has appeared on Comedy Central and A&E and has numerous appearances on National Public Radio. He has performed in 47 states and recently completed a 25-city theater tour through western Canada.

Maybe you have never seen a live stand-up comedy show before — or you’ve been but couldn’t relate to the jokes. Edmonds Comedy Night features good, clean humor and everyone has a good time.

Tickets are $25 for the main show. If you want to make the event extra special, join the VIP party before the show Saturday night, Feb. 18. These tickets include the show, appetizers and drinks. VIP tickets are $55.

Profits from this event go to parent organizations throughout the Edmonds School District to help fund programs and events for students.

Ready to book your seats? Visit EdmondsComedyNight.com or the ECA box office and choose your seats today.