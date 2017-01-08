Edmonds Driftwood Players offering college scholarships to theater students

Edmonds Driftwood Players, a nonprofit community theater, will award scholarships of $500-$3,500 each to deserving students for fall 2017.

Scholarships can be used toward tuition at any college or university in the U.S.

Student eligibility rules:

-Be a graduating high school senior or currently attending college

-Have a permanent residence (usually where parents reside) in South Snohomish or King counties

-Have demonstrated talent in the theatrical arts (performing or technical areas) and intend to study theater in college

Application deadline is April 14, 2017 (applications must be postmarked April 14, 2017).

Applicants are required to submit the following documentation to be considered for a scholarship award:

-Applicant name, current address, phone number, and e-mail address. If a minor-parent/guardian name(s) and address(s) are also required.

-Name of your current school and counselor or advisor

-A list of high school or college extracurricular activities, and any awards or honors received.

-Intended college for fall 2017

-A letter of recommendation from your school’s drama teacher or other theater mentor.

-An essay of 300-500 words about your interest in theater arts and what you plan to study in college

-Transcripts of grades, including the 1st semester of senior year or latest quarter/semester of college.

-Date of awards ceremonies at your high school (if applicable).

Recipients will be selected by an evaluation of the above required information. Incomplete submissions will not be considered for awards.

Send application documents postmarked by April 14, 2017 to:

Edmonds Driftwood Players

Attn: Scholarship Committee

PO Box 385

Edmonds, WA 98020