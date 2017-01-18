Edmonds Healthy Beauty and Skin Care: Winter is laser season

The frigid winter months are here in the Pacific Northwest, and there is no better time to complete your laser treatments. Most lasers require you to abstain from sun exposure for some time before and after your treatment, so during these gloomy months it is perfect time for you keep up with your laser maintenance or try a new laser for the first time. Below you will find some laser treatment options for particular skin care concerns that you can take advantage of during the winter.

Concern : Discoloration

A popular treatment for pigmentation issues including brown sun spots, redness, and broken capillaries is the Intense Pulse Light Laser (IPL) or also known as a Photofacial. IPL targets pigment creating cells, such as melanin for brown or hemoglobin for red, lifting this pigment to the outer layer of the skin. Once this pigment lifts to the superficial skin, resembling what looks like “coffee grounds,” this pigment will slough off leaving your complexion looking blended and refreshed. IPL is a great treatment to do in the winter months since sun exposure can make your skin become more sensitive to the laser. Patients are advised to wear a medical grade sunscreen everyday even when it is cloudy when completing this treatment.

Concern : Texture and fine lines

If the texture of your skin is your main concern, a fractional non-ablative laser would be a great option for you. These lasers are designed to dramatically improve skin texture and tone, including the treatment of fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars and surgical scars without significant downtime. This laser is best for patients with moderate-severe texture issues including deep wrinkles, crepey skin, pitted acne scars, sun damaged skin, or those looking for anti-aging options that promote collagen simulation. Downtime of 3-5 days of red, mildly puffy skin comparable to a moderate sunburn can be expected. These laser will leave your skin looking and feeling smoother with noticeable improvement of your fine lines and wrinkles!

Concern : Unwanted dark hair

Lastly, there is no better time to get summer ready by completing your Laser Hair Reduction treatments than now! Laser hair reduction is a very safe and effective way to permanently reduce hair growth of underarms, bikini, legs, lower face, backs and many other areas. Laser hair treatments target the hair follicle, gently reducing unwanted hair. Patients with lighter skin tones and dark hair are the best candidates for this treatment. Lighter “peach fuzz” hair is more difficult to treat with this laser, therefore a Dermaplane treatment may be better option.

As the face and skin ages over time, it changes in several ways simultaneously. Therefore, a combination approach is the best way to ensure amazing results. We often combine different laser therapies with injectable treatments and skin care to guarantee we are targeting your concern from a multi-factorial approach.

Jill Kandora, PA-C is one of the medical providers at Pur Skin Clinic. She is a physician assistant who is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She specializes in injectable treatments, such as Botox and dermal fillers, a wide variety of laser modalities, and general skin care concerns.