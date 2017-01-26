Edmonds Kind of Play: Non-school day? Still openings in Friday Parks and Rec day camp

All of us with kids in the Edmonds School District are looking at the end of the semester this week with a half-day on Thursday and a non-student day on Friday. While each of the days off have been for good reasons, if you are quiet, you can hear parents and caregivers all throughout the district thinking “weren’t-they-off-one-day-last-week-too?” The end of the semester definitely means different things to different aged students. Some kids had finals this week (a concept I can still only imagine when I’m the one taking them) and will have new class schedules next week. Most of my friends and I are still in the elementary school boat, so the focus is more arranging childcare or finding stuff to do with the time off.

Edmonds Parks and Recreation has a day camp on Friday, Jan. 27 that will definitely help with the “something to do” on a non-student day. I called and checked with Debbie Johnson, FAC’s most familiar friendly face, and she let me know that there is still space in the Furry Friends Discovery Day Camp which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is for kids ages 6 to 12. The kids will learn “how mammals stay warm and survive during the winter through unique adaptations…. through games, crafts, and outdoor exploration.” When my kids do these camps, I always send back up clothes because “outdoor exploration” has often meant that they ended up knee deep in water at either Yost Park or at the beach. These camps are batting a thousand in our experience as my kids have always come home with new information, new friends, and plastic bag of wet clothes. Next month, the President’s Day holiday spans two school days and on Tuesday, Feb. 21, they will offer Spineless Insectigators Discovery Day Camp, also for kids ages 6 to 12. To get more information or register for either, or both classes, you can call Debbie at 425.771.0230 or visit RecZone.org.

It is worth mentioning that The City of Edmonds is now hiring seasonal Ranger Naturalists to help support their Discovery and Beach Ranger programs. Applications are due Friday, Jan. 27 and you can find the job listing HERE.

While I was talking to Debbie about the Discovery Day Camps, I also was able to get some good information on 2017 Picnic Shelter Reservations. They will be taking reservations for the 2017 season, which runs from April 1 to Sept. 30, starting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. in person at The Frances Anderson Center. Phone reservations start the following day at 9 a.m.

Due to the high demand for shelters, it will be very busy both of those days and Debbie said it would streamline the process for those interested if they set up an account ahead of the first day of registration. Accounts can be made online at RecZone.org or by calling Edmonds Parks and Recreation, 425-771-0230 ahead of the Feb. 6 start date. She also added that the spray park at City Park is set to open on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s hard to imagine wanting to be at the spray park with the weather we’ve been having, but that is a good day to keep in mind for end of the school year events. Also, if you have smaller kids, those couple of weeks between the spray [ark opening and the end of the school year will be ideal as the park won’t likely be as full of school agers mid-day. I hope you all have good luck reserving your picnic shelters and, as always, have fun catching up with Debbie!

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two young boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time. You can find her on Twitter trying to make sense of begging kids to ”just eat the mac n cheese” @jen_marx.