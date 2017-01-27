Edmonds Lions raise money for Edmonds Food Bank

The Edmonds Lions Club earlier this week presented Edmonds Food Bank Director Alyson Cook with a $5,600 donation. The club raised the money by selling $1 raffle tickets last summer for gift certificates to local merchants.

Merchants who provided gift certificates to this cause were: All Seasons Charters, Girardis, Café De Paris, Arnies, Las Brisas, Safeway, Romeos, PCC, Rusty Pelican, The Loft, Pancake Haus, Hamburger Harrys, Chanterelles, Arista Wine Cellars, IGA, Reg Twig, Café Louvre, Walnut Street Coffee, Portifinos, Chop Sticks, Here & There, Bistro 76, The Hook, 5 Restaurant & Bistro.

The Edmonds Lions Club thank severyone who bought a raffle ticket and the merchants who donated.