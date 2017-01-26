Edmonds Museum seeking volunteers to collect, share wartime memories

The Edmonds Historical Museum, working with the Library of Congress’ Veteran’s History Project, is seeking volunteers interesting collecting or sharing wartime-related oral histories.

Sara Jane Ruggles, a public history graduate student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, is coordinating the project, working with the Edmonds Historical Museum and the Library of Congress. Ruggles is seeking volunteers who will receive Library of Congress training to conduct oral history interviews of Edmonds residents that will be published on a public oral history archive website.

According to Ruggles, the project “is a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in listening to stories and collecting local history to receive formal training in the art of conducting a constructive and quality oral history interview.” fRuggles is also interested in hearing from those who have wartime-related memories to share.

The Edmonds Museum project will begin with collecting stories about Edmonds wartime memories. Volunteers can do as many interviews as they choose or as their schedule allows. They will submit completed interviews to Ruggles, who will then process the videos and get them ready for publishing on the online archive.

“We encourage people of all ages to volunteer,” Ruggles said. “This is especially beneficial for high school and college-age students who wish to put something truly unique on their college or career resumes.” According to Ruggles, interviews that meet the Veteran’ History Project guidelines can be submitted for review and could be formally archived with the Library of Congress.

The Library of Congress will send a historian to Edmonds to host one workshop in mid-March, with the exact date still to be determined. The workshop is two to two-and-a-half hours long, including breaks. Attendees will receive training materials and a certificate of completion when the workshop is finished.

The training is free and open to anyone who is interested in oral history, Ruggles said. Although priority is given to project volunteers, the workshop is also open to residents “who simply want to learn more about how to conduct interviews with their own loved ones outside of the project,” she added.

Workshop space is limited, so those interested in attending must RSVP to Ruggles at edmondsoralhistory@gmail.com. You can also RSVP via phone by calling the museum at 425-774-0900.

The museum project is also seeking community members interested in being interviewed about Edmonds wartime memories.

“War affects everyone, from those who find themselves in the heart of combat to those who do their part supporting the war efforts on the home front,” Ruggles said. “That is why we are hoping to collect stories from veterans and any residents who have memories of what war times were like in Edmonds.”

Those being interviewed won’t be limited to any specific conflict or point of view, she added.

Project administrators will hold workshops and be available via phone and email for any storytellers who have questions or hesitations about how their stories will be shared and what is expected of them as a storyteller, she said.

“The primary objective of this project is to treat every story and every memory with the utmost respect and reverence,” Ruggles said. “Storytellers hold all the rights to their own stories and they also have the rights to refuse to answer any questions or discuss any topics they feel uncomfortable with.”

The interview location is dictated by the storyteller, she added. The Edmonds Museum can accommodate such interviews, but for situations where transportation is difficult, volunteers can come to the person being interviewed.

Storytellers are also asked to contact Ruggles at edmondsoralhistory@gmail.com or call the museum at 425-774-0900 if they would like to be interviewed.

Whether you choose to participate as an interviewer or a storyteller, the oral history project “is built on the idea of neighbors interviewing neighbors and engaging in the oldest historical tradition known to man, story telling,” Ruggles said. “By learning about our collective history from those who lived it, we will gain a stronger connection to our collective past and find a new sense of identity in what it means to be an Edmonds resident.”