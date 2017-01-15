Edmonds PD assist Lynnwood in Alderwood Mall stabbing Sunday

Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood officers in responding to a stabbing in the Alderwood Mall food court Sunday afternoon. Lynnwood police said they had a suspect in custody.

According to Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty, the incident occurred at 1:51 p.m., when a 37-year-old man got into “some sort of confrontation” with an employee at the Alderwood Mall Food Court. The suspect stabbed the employee, who was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A second man in his 30s intervened in the altercation and received non-life threatening injuries, Doty said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known, Doty said. A few stores inside the mall were locked down for a time, though police are not sure which stores.

It was the second recent stabbing at the mall. A man was stabbed on Christmas Eve while trying to break up a fight between two teens.