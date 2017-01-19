Sports and Recreation Edmonds Pentanque Club holds annual meeting January 19, 2017 335 0 The Edmonds Petanque Club held its annual potluck dinner Jan. 7, at Café Louvre in Edmonds. Club president Michelle Martin welcomed members to the meeting and summarized highlights from the past year, including the club’s recognition as 2016 Edmonds Citizen of the Year, and its ongoing tournaments, youth instruction and community service. The club invites all those who are interested to stop by the Petanque courts on 6th Avenue, across from the Public Safety Complex, on Saturdays at 10 a.m., Sundays at 1:30 p.m., or Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. to learn more about the sport. You can also visit www.edmondspetanqueclub.org or call 206-832-9179.