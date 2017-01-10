Edmonds Planning Board to explore plan for Five Corners Jan. 11

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, Jan. 11 meeting is scheduled to begin discussion of planning for the Five Corners area.

Plans for both the Westgate and Five Corners neighborhoods were developed by a team from the University of Washington in 2010-11. At the end of 2011, the City of Edmonds began project planning for the Five Corners Roundabout, and Five Corners planning was put on hold until the roundabout could be completed. The roundabout was finished in 2014, and the Westgate plan and code were adopted in 2015.

The Planning Board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.