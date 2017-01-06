Edmonds Police Blotter, Dec. 26-Jan. 2

Dec. 26

100 block West Dayton Street: Vehicle prowl with theft. Suspects identified and booked.

7800 block 202nd Place Southwest: A portable generator was stolen from the rear of a travel trailer.

8800 block 207th Place Southwest: A stain was thrown on the brick exterior of a garage. Reporting party felt it was retaliation from a neighbor.

100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle prowl with theft reported. Property recovered.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between mother and daughter.

19200 block 88th Avenue West: A boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument while going through the process of a separation.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a citation and warrant arrest.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was given a trespass warning at Denny’s.

Dec. 27

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on an outsanding misdemeanor warrant out of the King County Sheriff’s Office for 3rd-degree driving with license suspended.

21500 block Highway 99: Road rage led to an assault. The suspect fled scene before witnesses obtained license plate information.

8000 block 214th Place Southwest: Victim reported that mail and ID theft occurred over last couple of weeks.

7000 block 179th Street Southwest: A secured mailbox was ripped open. Unknown if mail was taken.

800 block Dayton Street: Police responded to a verbal argument involving a child custody issue.

9900 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for residential burglary and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

24100 block 95th Place West: Criminal trespass and theft reported. A sale suspect was located, arrested and booked.

7100 block 210th Street Southwest: Property was found in the bushes.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported a domestic dispute about who is in charge in the marriage.

400 block Admiral Way: A restaurant waiter at Anthony’s was assaulted by a guest.

22200 block Highway 99: A broken window was reported at a motel.

Dec. 28

22200 block 98th Avenue West: A man and his grandmother argue about family issues that happened over 15 years ago.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on shelter sink area at park.

21900 block Highway 99: Shoplift from Winco reported.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A car accident led to a DUI arrest

300 block 6th Avenue North: Theft of an iPhone reported.

18500 block 72nd Avenue West: A mailbox was damaged; unknown at this time if mail was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole liquor by hiding it in his jacket.

23000 block Highway 99: A suspect came into a business and purchased items with a bad check.

22200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported at Andy’s Motel.

21900 block Highway 99: Theft at WinCo led to an arrest.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A purse was stolen from an employee locker room at QFC, with a stolen debit card subsequently used.

23200 block 75th Avenue West: A roommate was assaulted by other roommate over an argument about cleaning the house.

23400 block 93rd Avenue West: Three mailboxes were broken into and mail taken.

Dec. 29

22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a motel parking lot.

500 block Walnut Street: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20200 block 84th Place West: A woman received a letter in the mail that someone tried to buy a phone in her name.

17600 block Talbot Road: A hit and run of unattended property led to a DUI arrest.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed and arrested for felony drug possession.

Dec. 30

200 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman’s screen door was damaged overnight.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: Reporting party told police that an unknown subject put stickers on car.

7000 block 179th Street Southwest: Credit card fraud was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A charity box containing an unknown amount of cash was stolen off an outdoor counter at Dick’s Drive In.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A man grabbed his wife by the hair and threw her on the ground. He was booked for 4th degree domestic violence assault.

Dec. 31

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A suitcase was found and brought to the Edmonds Police Station for safekeeping.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a motel.

600 block Main Street: A verbal argument was reported between father and adult daughter.

500 block 6th Avenue South: Police respond to a report of a 20-year-old intoxicated woman with fake ID causing a disturbance.

8000 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

Jan. 1

21900 block Highway 99: Victim reported theft of vehicle license plate.

19500 block 82nd Place West: Unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s garage and took property.

21900 block Highway 99: A welfare check done on a woman found sleeping in vehicle in the Winco Foods parking lot was cited for possession of drug paraphrenalia.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A woman reported someone stole a pressure washer off her back porch

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A husband was arrested for slapping his wife.

8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A 17-year-old woman ran away after her parents found out about her boyfriend. She returned home a few hours later.

Jan. 2

100 block 3rd Avenue South: Complainant reported that someone had damaged the front door of a business.

500 block Maple Street: Woman told police that someone had used her information and opened a credit card without her permission.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A mother reporting her children were not safe with their father. A child said the father was taking pills.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between parents.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter caught in the act was trespassed from property.

.

100 block Sunset Avenue: A woman enters the building and walks to the back employee room, then steals multiple items.