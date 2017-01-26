Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-24

Jan. 17

23800 block Highway 99: Purse found in local restaurant bathroom.

21900 block Highway 99: A man attempted to use fake $100 bills to buy food at a business.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police received report of a juvenile runaway.

8700 block Maplewood Lane: A vehicle was damaged during the night.

8500 block Maplewood Lane: A vehicle window was broken and a gym bag stolen.

23905 block Highway 99: Theft from a motel room was reported.

7300 block 179th Street Southwest: A woman’s checking account number was used to create fraudulent checks posted to her account.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who was not a paying customer was trespassed from a coffee shop when he continued to sleep in a chair after manager asked him to leave.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: Liquor was shoplifted from a supermarket.

22900 block Edmonds Way: Police received report of unauthorized activity on an existing credit card and an attempt to open a new credit card through a new financial institution.

20300 block 84th Place West: A car was broken into and items stolen.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: Residential burglary of condominium.

17700 block 69th Place West: Residential burglary.

23600 block Highway 99: Police took shoplifter into custody; search following arrest revealed she was in possession of meth.

17300 block 73rd Avenue West: An older man missing for approximately three to four hours was located and returned home.

Jan. 18

18000 block Aurora Avenue North: Police provided K-9 assist to King County Sheriff’s Office-Shoreline for an interrupted commercial burglary

7800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Abandoned residence was checked after a neighbor thought they heard noises from the house.

21600 block 86th Place West: Registered sex offender failed to register his move and his current whereabouts are unknown.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A complainant reported someone had stolen items from a parked vehicle and a shed during the night.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Assault was reported over victim’s rights to beg at a street corner. The suspect was unknown and not located.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Police received a sex offense complaint but determined it was unfounded.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole beer from Safeway. Was trespassed and cited for theft.

10500 block 231st Street Southwest: Homeowners reported that a downstairs door was found open but nothing was disturbed or taken.

23700 block 91st Place West: Theft of motor vehicle reported.

Jan. 19

23800 block Highway 99: A suspect eluded police during a traffic stop. He was later located and booked into jail.

7900 block 218th Street Southwest: Two adult sisters who live with their grandmother were involved a verbal argument.

22100 block Highway 99: A man violated a no-contact order against victim immediately after he is released from custody. The case was referred to the Edmonds City Prosecutor for consideration of charges.

200 block 6th Avenue North: A necklace was found.

18600 block 78th Place West: A woman reported that her soon-to- be husband sent weird text messages to her cell phone.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: Trespass in an unoccupied office suite was followed by discovery of stolen mail.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of dangerous weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Lynnwood Police Department for 3rd-degree theft.

22600 block 96th Avenue West: Old license plates were stolen from an exterior carport.

1850 block 83rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported between husband and wife.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was taken into custody and cited for theft and drug paraphernalia.

7000 block 174th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between a contractor and homeowner.

23800 block 101st Avenue West: Verbal argument reported between roommates.

Jan. 20

600 block Main Street: A man told police that his daughter had taken his vehicle without his permission.

8600 block 194th Place Southwest: Mail possibly was being stolen from reporting party’s mailbox as particular mail was expected and had not been received. Police told complainant to run a credit check and to notify his bank and the postal carrier.

21100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for destroying a sink at a Jack in the Box,

200 block Railroad Avenue: A female subject was removed from an Amtrak train.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was detained by Burlington Coat Factory loss prevention for shoplifting merchandise. The merchandise was recovered and the woman was cited and released.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Report of prescription fraud led to arrest.

500 block Main Street: A woman lost her keys.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after she stole $500 worth of groceries.

22200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported between 16-year-old daughter and her mother.

Jan. 21

8500 Main Street: Person arrested for DUI.

700 block 14th Way Southwest: A husband and wife going through a divorce had a verbal argument.

22700 block 98th Avenue West: Complainant received three threatening text messages from a couple of unknown telephone numbers.

900 block 8th Avenue South: A man reported his information was used to open a Discover card account without his permission.

21600 block Highway 99: Police assisted Lynnwood police with a DUI stop and arrest.

500 Elm Way: Complainant told police a roofer never showed to do work after signing a contract and taking a deposit.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a department store.

23000 block 102nd Place West: A physical assault was reported between roommates.

Jan. 22

23600 block Highway 99: Three men stole liquor from Safeway.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Theft from a truck reported.

7700 block 204th Place Southwest: Police responded to a child custody issue, with possible custodial interference. Case was referred to prosecutor for review.

7800 block 203rd Street Southwest: A disturbance over a parking spot resulted in two subjects brandishing weapons. Neither wanted to be a victim. One subject had no concealed permit license and he was cited and released.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft of liquor reported from supermarket.

21900 block 80th Avenue West: Multiple unlocked vehicles were prowled, and a firearm was taken.

Jan. 23

24300 block 92nd Avenue West: Victim’s vehicle was broken into overnight while parked on street in front of residence.

23400 block 78th Avenue West: Theft from unlocked car reported.

9100 block Park Road: A domestic disturbance was reported between husband and wife. Husband damaged the house, the wife’s clothing and their car.

23200 block 76th Avenue West: Vehicle prowl reported with wallet stolen.

600 block Admiral Way: Purse was stolen from backseat during a vehicle prowl.

232nd Street Southwest/94th Place West: A vehicle collision resulted in adult male arrested for DUI.

1000 block Edmonds Street: A bicycle was found at park.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: Mother reported that uncooperative 17-year-old daughter was touched inappropriately.

Jan. 24

8800 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled but nothing was missing/taken.

1500 block 10th Place North: Windows on two vehicles parked in victim’s driveway were broken by having bricks thrown through them.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft of checkbook was reported.

22100 block Highway 99: Police observed suspicious occupied car. Subject had a warrant and after voluntary consent police located drug paraphernalia.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A security worker at Swedish Edmonds Hospital was grabbed and spit on by a patient who was being restrained for narcotic-induced psychosis. Worker did not want assault charges filed.

21900 block Highway 99: Subject was arrested for controlled substance possession with intent to deliver and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

500 block Forsyth Lane: Suspect was arrested for violating a protection order.

21800 block 86th Place West: Credit cards were taken during vehicle prowl and used locally.

21900 block Highway 99: Subject attempted to use counterfeit currency to purchase food at local fast food restaurant.