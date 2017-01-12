Edmonds Police Blotter, Jan. 2-9

Jan. 2

22000 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance between family during which one party was injured after trying to stop a vehicle from leaving.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Verbal argument was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

22100 block Highway 99: Police arrest a subject for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Jan. 3

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: A lease check may have been stolen from the mailbox.

16200 block 72nd Avenue West: Victim reported being defrauded via the Internet.

21200 block 72nd Avenue West: Police provided assistance to fire department when an adult female collapsed in her vehicle from a possible overdose. A male friend was performing CPR and called 911. CPR was taken over by police until medics arrived on scene. The woman was revived.

20900 block 83rd Avenue West: A man and his mother got into an argument, during which the son assaulted his mother and also damaged property.

23300 block Edmonds Way: Police arrest and book a suspect for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Jan. 4

7800 block 203rd Street Southwest: Police arrested a juvenile suspect of residential burglary after video surveillance captured an in-progress burglary.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Mail theft was reported overnight.

10000 block 242nd Place Southwest: Police arrested a suspect on a warrant.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Suspect was cited for third-degree theft at restaurant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 5

23400 block 94th Avenue West: Suspect violated a no contact order by going to the residence where the victim was living and also attempting to call and talk to her.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute over finances between husband and wife at the Travelodge Motel.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen overnight from an apartment parking lot. 1998 Green Honda Civic, license #AMK9560 WA.

500 block Walnut Street: Police arrested and booked a suspect on fourth-degree domestic violence and third-degree theft.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: Malicious mischief reported a vehicle.

100 block Main Street: Theft of money reported over a period of time by an employee.

18800 block 88th Avenue West: A citizen walking located 17 prescription pills (Diazepam 10mg) in a small plastic baggie, in the driveway of a problem residence. Not able to identify ownership of pills. Entered into evidence for destruction.

21900 block Highway 99: A previously trespassed subject entered a business and attempted to steal candy.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Subject left Denny’s without paying for food.

22100 block Highway 99: A female guest was trespassed from a local motel.

22200 block Highway 99: Theft was reported from a motel room.

Jan. 6

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: School official found juvenile in possession of marijuana.

800 block Puget Way: Identity theft reported.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft of beer reported.

23900 block 104th Avenue West: Mail was stolen.

8400 block 200th Street Southwest: A man having a psychotic episode left for several hours, but was located and returned home.

Jan. 7

23600 block Edmonds Way: A girlfriend slapped her live-in boyfriend and was arrested.

8800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI. Refused breath test.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A 14-year-old girl told her friend that she was raped a year ago. The incident was reported to police.

Jan. 8

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A child was transferred to CPS custody to protect the child from being removed from hospital.

8600 block Main Street: Mail was found.

22500 block Highway 99: Police were called during a custody dispute between parents of a two-year-old child.

23600 block Timberlane Road: Edmonds officers assisted the Woodway Police Department with a suspicious subject call.

9100 block 185th Place Southwest: A 13-year-old male was charged with domestic assault when he shoved his mother and tried to punch his father. His parents had asked him to clean his room.

23900 block Highway 99: A found U.S. permanent resident card was turned into police.

The intersection of Olympic View Drive and High Street: A juvenile female was arrested for a felony warrant after a traffic stop. The girl was in possession of a firearm at the time she was arrested.

4700 block 116th Street Southwest: An Edmonds K-9 assisted the Mukilteo Police Department on a building search.

Jan. 9

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Three individuals were caught shoplifting. All three were trespassed from business with one man arrested on a warrant.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Customers reportedly left a restaurant without paying for their meal. They were not located.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle prowl was reported.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Forged prescriptions were reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested for theft. The suspect was in possession of shaved keys. They were cited and released.

100 block West Dayton Street: A fenced area was reportedly burglarized over the weekend.

24200 block 77th Place West: An incident of identity theft was reported.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was notified that a tax return was falsely filed in her name in 2015.

600 block Alder Street: A resident reportedly had personal and financial information compromised through a telephonic computer-related scam.